Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Zen Pinball Party, Layton’s Mystery Journey+, and MasterChef: Let’s Cook Are Out Now as This Week’s New Apple Arcade Games

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Arcade adds three games this week with one App Store Great and two new originals for the service. Layton’s Mystery Journey+ () by Level-5 originally released on iOS, Android, and Nintendo 3DS before it saw a Nintendo Switch port. The 10th anniversary celebration Layton game was paid with some in-game purchases for more costumes and puzzles. The Apple Arcade release will not have any extra purchases required. We featured the original as our Game of the Week when it released. Read Shaun’s review of it here as well.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinball Games#Arcade Games#Apple Arcade#Zen Pinball Party#Level 5#Nintendo Switch#Trolls Pinball#Lego Brawls#Isla Nublar#Jurassic World Minifigs#Sasquatch#App Store Greats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesNME

The next free game on the Epic Games store has been confirmed

Automachef is the next free game on the Epic Games store, and it will replace the two that are currently up for grabs. The title will take the place of current free games Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards, which are free to download until August 26. Automachef is described as “a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!”
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Clash Of Chefs Brings More Overcooked Action To Oculus Quest And PC VR Next Month

Ready for more Overcooked-style action in VR? Clash of Chefs will deliver just that next month. Flat Hill Games delivers another manic take on VR cooking on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets on September 16 (and that’s a confirmed Quest Store release too). It was already available on Steam in Early Access, but will graduate to a full release on that day. Check out the release date trailer for the game below.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the space trucking sim Rebel Galaxy, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. You’ll soon be able pick up the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, and the comic-style strategic shooter, Void Bastards.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Automachef will be free next week on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite might be getting sus with a new game mode “heavily inspired” by Among Us, but that can’t stop Epic Games’ weekly streak of free games. The Epic Games Store releases a free game or two every week, and we’re getting the resource management game Automachef this time. You’ll “enginner tomorrow’s kitchen” through designing and programming machinery.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘No More Heroes 3’ Event Coming to ‘Super Smash Bros.’, Plus Today’s New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 25th, 2021. Well, the whammy from the second vaccine shot has hit me full-force today. I’m in luck, though: it’s a quiet day. Likely the calm before the Gamescom storm, but I’ll take it. As such, we’ve got a light meal consisting of a little bit of news, a pair of new releases, and the usual sales lists to look at. I’ll run through it all with you, and then head to bed like a good little camper. Let’s go!
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Axiom Verge 2 Is Out Today on PS4, PS5 Version Coming Later

Well, that's unexpected. Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the beloved indie metroidvania, is available today on PlayStation 4. Dropped out of nowhere today alongside a showing at Nintendo's Indie World showcase, the game will be ready for purchase on PlayStation Store today, 11th August. A PS5 version is also in the works, but it's coming a little later down the line. For now, it's just the PS4 version.
Video GamesNME

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is great but ‘New Leaf’ is still on top

S fun as it can be to play games where you face-off against the stereotypical baddie, sometimes you just want to chill out and that’s where the Animal Crossing games shine. Every single instalment of the franchise has a relaxed vibe that very few games have been able to replicate. However, it doesn’t mean that all of them hold the top spot among fans and currently there are two installments that are fighting it out.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic wants Fortnite to be the last game standing — so it’s stealing ideas

This week, Epic Games added a new mode called Impostors where players complete tasks on a ship while two impostors sneakily try to teleport as many agents off the ship as they can. If that sounds like a familiar gameplay loop to you, you’re not the only one who feels that way — fans immediately noticed that the mode borrows heavily from Among Us, a social deduction game that exploded in popularity in 2020 and was built by a tiny indie studio.
Video GamesTechSpot

Steam's most-wishlisted games reveal the titles we can't wait to play

Why it matters: PC gamers are looking forward to a slew of exciting upcoming titles, but which ones are at the top of people’s must-buy list? One indication is Steam’s most-wishlisted games, which contain plenty of expected names alongside a few surprises. Sitting in the number one position as the...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Prime Gaming members get another classic LucasArts game for free this September

September beckons, which means we’ve got another round of free games headed to Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscription. Last month, a LucasArts classic – Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – joined its library of freebies, and now there’s another of the studio’s classic games coming up in next month’s offerings, too: Sam & Max Hit the Road.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s GTA V giveaway brought seven million new players to its store

Epic Games has been giving away free PC games on its storefront for a good long while now. Few, however, have brought the Epic Games Store to its knees like GTA V did when it was the freebie of the moment, with the store being knocked out for eight hours. We now have a sense of scale regarding how many people came to the Epic Games Store for that free pick up, with some recent court documents putting the number at seven million new players.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.1 Update Is Now Available with the ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Collaboration, Inazuma’s Story Finale, New Characters, Fishing, and More

Following its debut on iOS, Android, PC, and PS4 with a PS5 release arriving recently, Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.1 with the game’s first collaboration and a lot more is now live on all platforms. The collaboration is with Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn bringing Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact. Details for the collaboration are here. Aloy will initially be obtainable only on PS4 and PS5 but will roll out for all platforms in Genshin Impact 2.2. If you do get Aloy on PS4 or PS5, you can access her on any other platform before 2.2 arrives. The highlights of today’s big update are Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara joining as new characters. A fishing system has been added letting you fish across Teyvat to produce fish meat, earn rewards, and more at the fishing Association. Signora, Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, and Specters join as new monsters in 2.1. Watch the Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun trailer below:
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New World has taken second place on Steam's wishlist

Steam wishlist is one of the most important metrics by which a game's future success can be judged. Though one can argue that most people take a fleeting interest in a game, once the number goes into hundreds of thousands or even low millions, even if a small percentage of those people are those genuinely interested in the game, and then others who may try it if turns out to be good, it is still a large number of interested fans.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Gets Steam Launch Set for Next Month

XSEED announced that Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch on PC-via Steam on September 15, 2021. Players who pre-purchase the Steam version will gain access to a Buffalo Costume to be worn in-game. It’s cute, but not as cute as the cow costumes. Further, the Steam version also has the Expansion Pass for $59.99, which includes:
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’ from TT Games and Warner Brothers Is Coming Soon to Apple Arcade Featuring Characters from All Star Wars Eras

While it is just confirmed to be “coming soon", the App Store data for LEGO Star Wars Battles reveals a September 24th date. This is just the date currently listed and it can change. If you’d like to play LEGO Star Wars Battles on Apple Arcade, you can sign up here to be notified when it releases. The Clash Royale-like, still has a Google Play storage page for its soft launch visible here. If you’re interested in LEGO Star Wars Battles, head over to our forum thread here for more discussion around the upcoming Apple Arcade launch. I hope we eventually get a game as good (if not just a port) of LEGO City Undercover on iOS and Android platforms in the future. What do you think of LEGO Star Wars Battles and did you check out the soft launch or will you be playing it for the first time on Apple Arcade?
Video GamesDestructoid

Dark Deity brings its turn-based tactics to Switch next year

As turn-based strategy games move into larger productions, it’s nice to look back on the art of the olden days. Dark Deity does just that, by drawing some obvious inspiration from tactical RPGs of old to make something new, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. Announced during Gamescom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy