Zen Pinball Party, Layton’s Mystery Journey+, and MasterChef: Let’s Cook Are Out Now as This Week’s New Apple Arcade Games

Following its debut on iOS, Android, PC, and PS4 with a PS5 release arriving recently, Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.1 with the game’s first collaboration and a lot more is now live on all platforms. The collaboration is with Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn bringing Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact. Details for the collaboration are here. Aloy will initially be obtainable only on PS4 and PS5 but will roll out for all platforms in Genshin Impact 2.2. If you do get Aloy on PS4 or PS5, you can access her on any other platform before 2.2 arrives. The highlights of today’s big update are Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara joining as new characters. A fishing system has been added letting you fish across Teyvat to produce fish meat, earn rewards, and more at the fishing Association. Signora, Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, and Specters join as new monsters in 2.1. Watch the Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun trailer below: