Zen Pinball Party, Layton’s Mystery Journey+, and MasterChef: Let’s Cook Are Out Now as This Week’s New Apple Arcade Games
Apple Arcade adds three games this week with one App Store Great and two new originals for the service. Layton’s Mystery Journey+ () by Level-5 originally released on iOS, Android, and Nintendo 3DS before it saw a Nintendo Switch port. The 10th anniversary celebration Layton game was paid with some in-game purchases for more costumes and puzzles. The Apple Arcade release will not have any extra purchases required. We featured the original as our Game of the Week when it released. Read Shaun’s review of it here as well.toucharcade.com
