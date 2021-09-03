Cancel
Brad Pitt: I'm crankier now I'm older

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt describes himself as “crankier” now he’s older. The ‘Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood’ star has described how he is getting crankier in his old age and now rates comfort over everything, as he opened up about his style – which he describes as “style – no style”.

