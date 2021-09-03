Brad Pitt: I’m crankier now I’m older

Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrities in the whole entertainment industry and what his millions of fans all over the world can't get enough of is his effortlessly cool style, and the superstar recently revealed the secret behind that!In a recent interview to an outlet, obtained by People magazine, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' actor revealed that getting 'older' and 'crankier' means his style is now about "comfort.""If I have a style, it's no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have," the actor told.