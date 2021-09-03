Cancel
Report: Podcast Ad Spending Up 24% During First Five Months Of 2021.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaRadar says advertisers it tracks increased their spending on podcasts by 23.8% during the first five months of 2021. It says marketers spent $221.8 million on podcasts versus $179.2 million a year earlier. The data – which was released by WARC – shows the market was gaining traction as the year progressed. May was the top-billing month with $51.8 million compared to $36 million in January, traditionally the lightest month of the year for all media outlets. All told, between January and May there were about 3,500 advertisers on podcasts according to MediaRadar’s analysis.

