Report: Podcast Ad Spending Up 24% During First Five Months Of 2021.

Many people in the U.S. have cut the cord in recent years and decided to leave cable behind. According to The Trade Desk's 2021 Future of TV survey of more than 2,100 U.S. consumers, 27 percent of cable TV subscribers plan to end their subscriptions this year—which means an increasingly number of TV fans are solely relying on streaming services to watch their favorite shows. But now, one of the streaming services that serves more than half of people in the U.S. is being shut down immediately. If you have this streaming service, beware that it's being shut off as of today and may never return. To see if you're going dark, read on.