Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why?! Top 10 fan favourite TV characters who were killed off too soon!

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain characters Dani and Jamie’s love story was so beautiful and earned everyone’s support. However, for fans of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ it was hard coming to terms with Dani’s death. After Dani and Jamie eventually leave Bly Manor, and they move away to live together and run a flower shop, a cursed Dani heads to Bly Manor and ultimately drowns herself in the lake. Jamie follows her there but is unable to save her soulmate. Although fans were aware the Lady in the Lake was haunting Dani they didn’t get the happy ending that they wanted and it also meant we may not have a season three to look forward to - unless of course she comes back as a ghost.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
99.9 The Point

11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled. Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Dexter star explains how killed-off character is returning for revival series

Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter has addressed her character’s return in the forthcoming revival series New Blood.Carpenter played Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan, in the original serial killer drama, though her character was killed off near the end of the eighth and final season.However, it was recently reported that Carpenter would be returning for the new sequel series alongside Michael C Hall (as Dexter) and John Lithgow (as The Trinity Killer).While Lithgow will feature only as a guest star, Carpenter has reportedly been signed on as a series regular, leading some to question how her deceased character will feature.Speaking to press...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey 2 Is Allegedly Killing Off An 'Iconic' Character, And I'm Afraid I Know Who It Is

Just when you thought it was safe to let your heart run free with the warmth that Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture provided in its closing moments, it appears the sequel is back to the series’ old heartbreaking tricks. With Julian Fellowes' hit ITV series in production on its second theatrical outing, Downton Abbey: A New Era is poised to live up to its name, as it’s allegedly killing off an “iconic” character. Unfortunately, that’s all I need to hear to have a good idea on who’s going to be leaving the Crawley family.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Kills Major ‘Doctor Strange’ Character, Breaks Fans Hearts

Another week, another Marvel story. Marvel’s What If…?, the newest Disney+ television show from Marvel Studios and its first canon animated series, brought back another familiar face this week in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. However, in a very dark and tragic episode, Marvel killed off a major character — Strange’s love, Dr. Christine Palmer.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Season 4 Trailer Shows Dutton Rancher Hanging – But Who Is It?

Every. Body. Pays. One Yellowstone rancher has met an unfortunate fate by hanging in the Season 4 trailer. Could it be a fan-favorite?. The gripping Yellowstone Season 4 trailer is here, and it’s holding a whole lot of secrets to unfurl. One shocking scene, in particular, shows a ranch hand hanging from a Dutton paddock. There’s no life in their limbs, either, so perhaps we should be using the past tense: hanged.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy