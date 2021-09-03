Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! opening cinematic released

After being announced back in Ye Olde 2019, To the Moon 3 finally has a release date. The third game in the cult hit adventure series releases on September 30, 2021. The first To the Moon, released in 2011, was a weirdly touching narrative adventure following two doctors who Inception their way into a dying patient's memories with the goal of rewriting them to fulfill his last wish. We got a sequel called Finding Paradise in 2017 that followed the same doctors with a new patient. To the Moon 3, dubbed "Impostor Factory," is evidently quite darker in tone. It still follows the good Drs. Watts and Rosalene, but this time they're dealing with a man named Quincy as he lives through a time-looping murder mystery in a mysterious mansion.