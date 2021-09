Reese Witherspoon has reflected on an encounter with sexism that left her in tears at one point in her career as an actor-turned-entrepreneur.The 45-year-old spoke candidly about the incident, which occurred in 2015 when Time magazine labelled her and other female actors “Domestic Divas” and turned them into caricatures, during an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.“I had started a clothing business and Gwyneth [Paltrow] was really growing Goop and Blake Lively had a business and Jessica Alba had a business, and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us,”...