This past week, I had the pleasure of talking with actor Simon Helberg for his new movie Annette. In the film, Helberg plays a conductor who carries a torch for his former lover Ann (Marion Cotillard), who is now married to the abrasive comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver). When tragedy strikes, the conductor is faced with the choice of helping Henry or trying to protect Ann and Henry’s child Annette, who is depicted as a puppet that can sing when light shines on her.