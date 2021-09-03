Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Long-term use of antibiotics may increase colon cancer risk, study says

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Here's another reason to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics: Long-term use of these medications could increase your risk of colon cancer, researchers say.

"While in many cases antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives, in the event of less serious ailments that can be expected to heal anyway, caution should be exercised," study author Sophia Harlid said in a press release.

Above all to prevent bacteria from developing resistance but, as this study shows, also because antibiotics may increase the risk of future colon cancer," said Harlid, a cancer researcher from Umeå University in Sweden.

However, there's no reason to panic, she added.

"There is absolutely no cause for alarm simply because you have taken antibiotics. The increase in risk is moderate and the effect on the absolute risk to the individual is fairly small," Harlid said.

This link to colon cancer might be due to the impact that antibiotics have on the intestinal microbiome, or gut bacteria, according to the study.

The researchers analyzed data on 40,000 patients in the Swedish Colorectal Cancer Registry, and compared them with a control group of 200,000 cancer-free people in Sweden's general population.

Investigators also examined antibiotic use data in Swedish Prescribed Drug Register.

They found that both women and men who took antibiotics for over six months had a 17% higher risk of developing cancer in the ascending colon -- the first part of the colon to be reached by food after the small intestine -- than those who didn't take antibiotics.

The increased risk of colon cancer was already evident five to 10 years after taking antibiotics.

Even though those who took the most antibiotics had the greatest increase in risk, there was a small but statistically significant increase in the risk of colon cancer after a single course of antibiotics, according to the study.

There was no link between antibiotics and an increased risk of cancer in the descending colon or an increased risk of rectal cancer in men. Women taking antibiotics had a slightly reduced risk of rectal cancer, according to the researchers.

The study, published this week in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, confirms the results of an earlier smaller British study.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on colon cancer.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Antibiotics#Rectal Cancer#Cancer Risk#Ume University#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study: Long-used cholesterol drug may help fight severe COVID-19

A drug that lowers cholesterol might help save hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a new, small Israeli study suggests. Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem noted that COVID-19 causes a big buildup of cholesterol, which results in inflammation in cells. In lab experiments, they found that the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate, marketed...
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Diseases & Treatmentsfortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CancerFlorida Star

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta-blockers, and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased […]
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Mountaineer

Osteoporosis: who’s at risk?

Osteoporosis is a disease caused by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissues in the body, causing bones to become brittle. This disease commonly leads to fractures in the wrists, shoulders, vertebrae and hips. Risk Factors. Though the cause of osteoporosis remains unknown, the risk factors are well understood....
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Tooth loss may increase your dementia risk

In a recent study from NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, researchers found tooth loss is a risk factor for cognitive impairment and dementia — and with each tooth lost, the risk of cognitive decline grows. However, this risk was not strong among older adults with dentures, suggesting that timely...
CancerUnion Leader

Blood pressure drugs may improve odds for colon cancer patients

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
Cancerverywellfit.com

Eating Foods High in Vitamin D Could Help Lower Colon Cancer Risk, Study Says

A new study suggests the effect of eating more foods with vitamin D could be especially pronounced in younger people, who are seeing increased colon cancer rates. Younger people also tend to be diagnosed with later-stage cancers, which are harder to treat. Getting vitamin D from food rather than supplements...
CancerPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Do my CT scans increase risk of cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had two CT scans: one eight years ago of my pelvis and abdomen, and one this year of my brain, neck and chest. I am very worried this will cause me to get cancer. Do I need to be concerned about developing cancer due to these CT scans? -- N.W.
Cancermycouriertribune.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Alkaline diet may help boost cancer treatment

DEAR DR. ROACH: What is your opinion of the alkaline diet? I have several friends who have battled cancer, and they have adopted alkaline diets as adjuncts to their cancer treatments. Do alkaline diets assist in the treatment and prevention of cancers, or is it just another urban myth? — T.F.C.
Public HealthKRDO

COVID-19 presents greater blood clot risk than vaccines, study finds

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — The risk of developing blood clots is substantially higher and more prolonged if you contract COVID-19 compared to receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to a new study. The study found that while there is a small increased risk of potentially deadly clots for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy