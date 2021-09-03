Avista seeks to raise natural gas prices 10 percent

The US natural gas markets have suffered a bit during the trading session on Friday but it is probably due more to depletion than anything else. This seems normal to us because the price has been skyrocketing for some time and is now testing an area that had offered significant resistance in a large price rally several years ago. Therefore, now it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the situation is in the next two months since it is normal that these high prices are usually seen in the coldest months of the year.