Avista seeks to raise natural gas prices 10 percent

By Amy Edelen Spokesman-Review
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Avista Corp. has filed two rate adjustment requests that, if approved by state regulators, would decrease electric rates and increase by 10 percent the amount Washington customers pay for natural gas. If the two rate adjustments are approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, residential natural gas customers in...

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

