Arsenal will look to earn its first victory in all competitions this season on Wednesday afternoon when it travels to The Hawthorns to battle West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the 2021-22 English Carabao Cup. Relegated from the English Premier League following this past campaign, the Baggies have gotten off to a hot start in the EFL Championship, winning its last three league contests highlighted by a team-high three goals for Callum Robinson. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, will be eager to ease the pressure on him and pick up a victory in this competition after dropping their first two English Premier League games of the season.