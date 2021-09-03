Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Clarkston man charged with raping woman at Lewiston hotel room

By Tribune
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

A 37-year-old Clarkston man has been charged with rape for allegedly engaging in nonconsensual sex with an intoxicated woman in a Lewiston hotel room Wednesday morning. Police arrested Steven E. Edelman later on Wednesday after speaking with him, the alleged victim and collecting various items of evidence, including clothing from both parties and bedding from the hotel room, according to court documents. Evidence was also collected via a rape examination.

