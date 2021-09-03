On This Day: 5th deadliest Atlantic hurricane hits Dominican Republic

On September, 3, 1930, a Category 4 hurricane struck the Dominican Republic, killing at least 2,000 people, though some estimates put the death toll much higher. File Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1777, the U.S. flag was flown in battle for the first time during a Revolutionary War conflict at Cooch's Bridge, Del.

In 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed, officially ending the American Revolutionary War and recognizing U.S. independence from Britain.

In 1914, Giacomo della Chiesa is elected pope, taking the name Benedict XV. His papacy lasted more than seven years until his death at 67 in 1922.

In 1916, the Allies turned back the Germans in the World War I Battle of Verdun.

In 1930, a Category 4 hurricane struck the Dominican Republic, killing at least 2,000 people, though some estimates put the death toll much higher. It is the fifth deadliest Atlantic hurricane on record.

In 1936, Britain's Malcolm Campbell set a land-speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah, averaging 301.129 mph in two runs.

In 1939, Britain declared war on Germany and was quickly joined by France, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada.

In 1942, Frank Sinatra began his solo singing career after leaving Tommy Dorsey's orchestra.

In 1991, film director Frank Capra, best known for such feel-good movies as It Happened One Night and It's a Wonderful Life, died at the age of 94.

In 1997, Arizona Gov. Fife Symington was convicted of fraud by a federal jury in Phoenix. He resigned two days later.

In 2004, a three-day school crisis ended in a 13-hour battle between security forces that stormed a school building in Beslan, Russia, and Chechen terrorists who had opened fire on hostages. Nearly 350 people, including about 155 children, were killed. All but one of the 31 suspected hostage-takers also died.

In 2005, William H. Rehnquist, the chief justice of the United States, died at the age of 80 after a long bout with thyroid cancer. He had been on the Supreme Court since 1971.

In 2012, the Rev. Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Unification Church, died in South Korea. He was 92.

In 2013, Ariel Castro, 53, who was sentenced to life plus 1,000 years for holding three young women captive for a decade, and sexually assaulting them, hanged himself in his cell at the Correction Reception Center in Orient, Ohio.

In 2014, the CVS Pharmacy chain stopped selling cigarettes and other tobacco products.

In 2020, actor Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, shutting down production in Britain on the set for The Batman.