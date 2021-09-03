Sustainable pavilions mark launch of Concéntrico 2021

Logroño is awash with architectural energy. The northern Spanish city is celebrating the launch of the newest edition of its International Architecture and Design Festival; Concéntrico 2021 has opened its doors to the public and runs until 5 September. Revealing a series of pavilions and installations across Logroño and its outskirts, the festival also includes meetings, activities and exhibitions that ‘discuss public space and places of coexistence’. Inaugurated in 2015 and operating annually ever since, the festival of the built environment is known for its creativity, and this, Concéntrico’s seventh iteration, is no exception.