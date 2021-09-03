Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brad Pitt: I'm crankier now I'm older

By Celebretainment
Moore News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt describes himself as "crankier" now he's older. The 'Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood' star has described how he is getting crankier in his old age and now rates comfort over everything, as he opened up about his style - which he describes as "style - no style".

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Kids: Meet The 6 Children She Shares With Brad Pitt

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline: From Husband and Wife to ‘Buddies’ Today

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s golden couple. Both were actors and at the top of their game, as she was America’s Sweetheart as Rachel on Friends, while Brad was an A-list movie star. And they looked so gorgeous together. When they split in 2005, it felt as if a fairytale had come to a tragic end, but today, they’re close “buddies.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

New Love: Is Jennifer Aniston Ignoring Brad Pitt Calls?

Jennifer Aniston (52) looks ahead! For months, there was speculation about whether the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) would be dating again. After this Jennifer had recently published a picture on social media showing a man in the background, many fans saw their hopes for a comeback of the two confirmed. And in fact, the American is said to be currently in love – but not with Brad. And so that it doesn’t stand in the way of your new love, should Jennifer even avoid him completely.
CelebritiesPeople

Angelina Jolie Says Deciding to Divorce Brad Pitt Was a Decision She Did Not Make 'Lightly'

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her divorce and lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 46, said in a new interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.
CelebritiesIn Style

Angelina Jolie Said She Feared for the Safety of Her "Whole Family" While Married to Brad Pitt

“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”. As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in the midst of their divorce five years after filing, the actress is opening up about the breakdown of couple's marriage. In a new interview with The Guardian, Jolie spoke about the domestic abuse allegations she made against Pitt and how their relationship is what partly drove her to be an activist for children's rights.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt After He Worked With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood history. Both actors have fought to strike a balance between keeping the details of their personal lives together private, and making sure they speak their truth. As details of their marriage and divorce have emerged in court and in the media, it’s led to some startling revelations -- most recently, that the pair "fought" over his decision to work with Harvey Weinstein.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Feels He Owes His Life' To Angelina Jolie, Finds It 'Difficult' To Get Past 'What Happened' With Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is only 20, but he’s already lived a storied life. Adopted as an infant from a Cambodian orphanage by Angelina Jolie (and later by her then-partner, Brad Pitt) he grew up as Hollywood royalty, only to see his parents’ fairy-tale marriage implode in the wake of his alleged physical altercation with the actor on a private plane in 2016.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Angelina Jolie Says Her Divorce From Brad Pitt Has Left Her Feeling 'Broken'

Angelina Jolie is sharing some insight into her divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress and activist got candid, revealing that her separation from the actor has left her feeling "broken" in a new interview with The Guardian. Not going into specifics about her former relationship, Jolie is asked what the past five years have taken out of her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Brad Pitt challenges Angelina Jolie’s child custody

Brad Pitt is challenging Angelina Jolie’s recent win in their child custody case. The 57-year-old actor argued that the 46-year-old actress should not have gotten custody of the couple’s children due to an administrative error by a temporary judge whom they jointly selected, according to documents filed in California Supreme Court and obtained by Page Six on Wednesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Fires Back At Angelina Jolie In New Court Docs After She’s Granted Custody Of Children

Brad Pitt argues in new court docs that Angelina Jolie should not have been given full custody of their kids, citing ‘an administrative error’ by the court. Brad Pitt, 57, is asking the California Supreme Court to review his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, after the actress was recently handed a big win in the case, according to new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the documents, which were filed by Brad’s legal team on Aug. 31, the Ocean’s Thirteen actor argues that Angelina was unfairly given full custody of their five minor children when Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from overseeing the custody battle in July 2021. HollywoodLife reached out to both Brad and Angelina’s reps for comment.
CelebritiesEsquire

'If You Come Close, You Notice': Brad Pitt's Secret to On-Point Personal Style

Brad Pitt is adamant that he is not a style guy. “If I have a style, it’s no style,” he tells me over the phone. I, for my part, disagree. There’s a damn good reason Esquire has covered his red-carpet and off-duty looks with some regularity over the years, and it’s not just because he’s Brad Fuckin’ Pitt, one of The Last True Movie Stars. It’s because, whether he’s hitting the red carpet in classic black tie or teaching an impromptu master class on casual dressing while popping out for coffee, the man seems to have an innate idea of what works for him when it comes to getting dressed. (Being Brad Fuckin’ Pitt does help, though.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy