Gleyber Torres completes final step before Yankees return
When the Yankees open their homestand on Friday, they expect to have Gleyber Torres back at shortstop for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his thumb. Torres played another rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, going 1-for-3. His return doesn’t mean the Yankees infield will necessarily be back to full strength, since Gio Urshela injured his left hand in Tuesday’s loss in Anaheim and was due to get an MRI exam.nypost.com
