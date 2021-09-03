Cancel
MLB

Gleyber Torres completes final step before Yankees return

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Yankees open their homestand on Friday, they expect to have Gleyber Torres back at shortstop for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his thumb. Torres played another rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, going 1-for-3. His return doesn’t mean the Yankees infield will necessarily be back to full strength, since Gio Urshela injured his left hand in Tuesday’s loss in Anaheim and was due to get an MRI exam.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Nestor Cortes Jr.
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Andrew Velazquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mri#Covid#Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 8/27: Gio Urshela makes an impact, Gleyber Torres’s return spells trouble for one Yankee

The New York Yankees are on an absolute tear, winning 12 games in a row, with their latest coming against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday evening. Early in the game, skipper Aaron Boone was ejected for poor calls made by the umpire, but the Bombers executed revenge in that very same inning, plastering Oakland starter for six runs. The MVP of the day was lefty slugger Joey Gallo, who launched a 3-run blast and earned a walk on the evening.
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson return to lineup for final game against Yankees

We’ve officially got the lineups from both teams for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Yankees. Let’s take a look at them both. Joc Pederson and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the lineup. For Travis d’Arnaud, he’s back from paternity leave after spending a few days with his new baby — between a newborn baby and a new contract, this man’s having a wonderful week! As far as Joc is concerned, I think it’s a matter of just preference considering who’s pitching and, I’m sad to say, the shine is starting to wear off of Guillermo Heredia as of late.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ lineup is finally ‘clicking’

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in baseball. They were 42-41 on July 5, but since July 6, their 30-11 record is the best in the Majors. They have won each of their past nine series, and are now 72-52, an amazing 20 games above .500 for the first time in 2021, and firing on all cylinders.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ latest injury updates: Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres

OAKLAND — On Thursday, the Yankees got Gio Urshela back from the injured list, and they revealed that Corey Kluber would be returning Monday. Manager Aaron Boone also had updates on a pair of key Yankees prior to a 7-6 win over the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Want more...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBNewsday

How will the return of Gleyber Torres affect Andrew Velazquez?

OAKLAND, Calif. — The clock officially is ticking on Gleyber Torres’ return to the Yankees. What that means for Bronx-born shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who in his brief time in the majors has not only become a fan favorite but a clubhouse favorite as well, remains to be seen. Torres, on...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Nearing rehab assignment

Torres (thumb) could start a rehab assignment Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Torres has been working out at Double-A Somerset, though it's not necessarily clear that's where he'll begin the rehab stint. Regardless, this is a positive step as it appears Torres hasn't felt lingering pain or experienced a setback with his injury despite ramping up activity. A return in early September remains realistic.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres homers, shines in field in rehab game

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees have hardly missed Gleyber Torres while the shortstop has been out since Aug. 9 with a strained left thumb, as Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade have filled in well. But Torres is expected back when the Yankees open their next homestand on Friday and he...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: What’s going to happen with Gleyber Torres?

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 6: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium on August 6, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees won 3-2. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) It’s a legitimate question for some,...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get Gleyber Torres back for playoff push

Gleyber Torres is back for the Yankees’ September push. Which version of the shortstop they get could help determine their path to the postseason. The Yankees activated Torres off the injured list Friday before their game against the Orioles at the Stadium, and he was in the starting for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his left thumb on a dive into second base.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees activate Gleyber Torres from injured list

It’s been nearly a month since Gleyber Torres last graced the Yankees’ starting lineup. A poor head-first slide into second on a stolen base led to a thumb sprain on August 8th. Shortly afterward, he hit the injured list, and with Gio Urshela on the shelf as well, the Yankees were suddenly forced to rely on a number of unusual left sides of the infield that included Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor, and newcomer Andrew Velazquez.

