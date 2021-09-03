Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' Crowns Its Winner

By Dian Putri Pratama
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the highly-anticipated episode, finalists Eureka O'Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love and Ra'Jah O'Hara hit the stage for the last time in hope of being officially inducted into the Hall of Fame. AceShowbiz - Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" aired its finale on Thursday, September 2....

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Rupaul
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Eureka O'hara
Person
Tanya Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Drag Queens#Anastasia Beverly Hills#The Hall Of Fame#Aceshowbiz Season#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TVLine

Drag Race Renewed for Season 14 — VH1 Also Orders More Untucked and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

The bus will continue to run at VH1. In addition renewing RuPaul’s Drag Race for a fourteenth season, the network is also giving us an additional season of Untucked, as well as a second installment of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, TVLine has learned. “I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens — past, present and future — that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can...
Beauty & Fashiongoldderby.com

Zaldy interview: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ costume designer

After last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to hold a Zoom finale, costume designer Zaldy thought, “Oh my God, please, please … let us get near a stage” for season 13. He got his wish, and now he could win his fourth Emmy for Best Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. We talked to Zaldy as part of our “Meet the BTL Experts” panel of Emmy-nominated costume designers. Watch our interview above.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Untucked!’ Team Talks Pandemic Season’s “Extra Feeling Of Family” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The category is Covid-19 production realness, and the producing team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked! is serving. VH1’s Drag Race returned for Season 13, featuring a new group of fiercely talented drag queens, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the social justice movements sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other instances of police brutality. The latest season  received a total of 11 nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most Emmy-nominated reality program this year. For the MTV Entertainment Studios panel at Deadline’s Contender’s Television: The Nominees awards-season event, producer and judge Michelle Visage, executive producer...
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch RuPaul's Drag Tots queens wreak tiny havoc in exclusive season 2 trailer

Bianca Del Rio, Valentina, Latrice Royale, Detox, Monét X Change, Heidi N Closet, Adore Delano, and Jimbo unite for EW's exclusive season 2 preview of the animated series. Contrary to what Bianca Del Rio's eyelashes might have you believe, EW's exclusive Drag Tots season 2 trailer will have you believing that drag excellence is best served in a size small.
CelebritiesPopSugar

12 Stunning Trans Queens Who Competed on RuPaul's Drag Race and Won Our Hearts

RuPaul's Drag Race has launched the careers of nearly 200 drag queens ever since the show premiered in 2009. Throughout those years, several transgender drag performers have competed on the show (as well as its All Stars spin-off) and have shown that drag is an art form that isn't tied to any gender identity. While some came out after their time on the show, others were open about their transitioning while filming. To celebrate the contributions of these fierce queens, we're taking a look back at all the trans drag queens who have entered the Werk Room and walked down the runway of RuPaul's Drag Race.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

San Heng interview: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’ showrunner

“’Untucked’ at its core is about letting all of these queens show parts of themselves that we don’t have time to see during the competition aspect of it,” explains Emmy-nominated producer San Heng about “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the compelling companion series to VH1’s Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” blockbuster. We...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race and Celebrity spin-off futures are revealed

RuPaul's Drag Race and its Celebrity edition are both returning for brand-new seasons. US network VH1 has ordered 14th and second instalments respectively. Contestant Symone found glory in the flagship title's 13th season this spring, while the likes of singer-cum-actress Hayley Kiyoko, Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan and Vanessa Williams took part in last summer's first famous line-up.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Set At VH1, ‘Untucked’ & ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Greenlit For New Seasons

VH1 will continue to slay with RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has been Ru-newed for Season 14. Companion series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return for new seasons of behind-the-scenes drama and memorable moments. RuPaul’s Drag Race will once again introduce a new batch of fierce drag queens looking to snatch the title of “America’s Next Drag Super Star.” The Covid-era Season 13, which is currently nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards across the franchise, saw Los Angeles queen Symone walk away with the crown. Runners up were Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé. Lala Ri took home the title of Miss Congeniality. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Matt Lucas, Oti Mabuse join 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S3 as guest judges

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke are set to be celebrity guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3. The trio makes up three of the nine celebrity guest judges who will appear on the new season, alongside judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will also serve as judges on a rotational basis.
CelebritiesVulture

Trinity K. Bonet Is 🤐 on That Drag Race All Stars Lip-Sync Theory

Even before she declared herself so in the “Show Up Queen” challenge, Trinity K. Bonet was the front-runner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six. Sure, she slipped in the episode-one variety show, when a derailed comedy performance landed her in the bottom. But she quickly picked herself up and proved that she was a captivating, well-rounded performer — not just with her first win for her “Drag Fixers” commercial, but with more near-wins for performing as Beyoncé in the Super Bowl halftime challenge and opening up about being HIV-positive on the “Pink Table Talk” challenge. As avid Drag Race fans know, though, momentum is a tricky thing. So who can blame her for feeling dejected after she thought she had made it to the top four, only to find out the winner of the Lip-Sync Smackdown “game within a game” would return for another challenge — while aware that she was left with the worst track record of the group, at three trips to the bottom?
CelebritiesVanity Fair

There Has Never Been a Show Like RuPaul’s Drag Race

The biggest stars to come out of the series reflect on how it’s impacted an entire art form, and created unprecedented opportunity. Bianca Del Rio is back home in New York, resting up after performing a sold-out show in Amsterdam. It’s not the first time the drag queen has been to the Netherlands’ capital city, and it surely won’t be the last. Next week, she’ll land in Tel Aviv for a two-night event, before kicking off a three-month tour across the U.S. Plus, a dozen or so Canadian cities, as well as stopovers in Latin American countries including Brazil and Argentina, are already dated for 2022. This is the life of a star. “Who would have thought?” Del Rio asks now. After all, it’s quite a leap from winning a TV competition.
CelebritiesEW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Gigi Goode comes out as trans-nonbinary

Budding supermodel who walked the runway for Rihanna comes out as a trans-nonbinary person who uses she/her pronouns. RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 finalist Gigi Goode has come out as trans-nonbinary. The drag superstar and budding supermodel made the announcement Sunday on her Instagram, sharing a video she made while...
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked’ EP on Favorite Moments & Emmys Recognition

As RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to dominate TV and streaming, the show’s spinoff Untucked is celebrating as well. Both shows earned nominations for the 2021 Emmys, including a nod for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for Untucked. The all-access pass to what goes on behind the scenes when the queens aren’t on the runway is an irresistible watch. And although it can get tense at times, it’s also a sweet look at the supportive side of the queens as they open up to their competition sisters.
MusicPosted by
TheConversationCanada

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and lip-syncing: A once controversial practice is no longer taboo

RuPaul’s Drag Race, a reality TV drag competition, was first broadcast in 2009 to a niche audience — but the show’s unceremonious start is a distant memory. Drag Race is currently filming its 14th season and has yielded several spinoffs. On Sept. 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 will crown its sixth all-star. Drag Race’s climb to cultural relevance has brought many controversies. RuPaul revealed his ranch in Wyoming is used for fracking and has been accused of transphobic hiring practices — though quickly apologized. Former contestants have revealed how expensive it is to take part,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy