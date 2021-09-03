'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' Crowns Its Winner

Even before she declared herself so in the “Show Up Queen” challenge, Trinity K. Bonet was the front-runner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six. Sure, she slipped in the episode-one variety show, when a derailed comedy performance landed her in the bottom. But she quickly picked herself up and proved that she was a captivating, well-rounded performer — not just with her first win for her “Drag Fixers” commercial, but with more near-wins for performing as Beyoncé in the Super Bowl halftime challenge and opening up about being HIV-positive on the “Pink Table Talk” challenge. As avid Drag Race fans know, though, momentum is a tricky thing. So who can blame her for feeling dejected after she thought she had made it to the top four, only to find out the winner of the Lip-Sync Smackdown “game within a game” would return for another challenge — while aware that she was left with the worst track record of the group, at three trips to the bottom?