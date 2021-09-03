Cancel
'The Rescue' Review: 'Free Solo' Directors Navigate Another True-Life Story of Endurance and Courage with Cinematic Finesse

By Tomris Laffly
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaken together, boundless courage, physical stamina and emotional resilience form the magnetic core of co-directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s nonfiction oeuvre. The duo behind Oscar-winning nail-biter “Free Solo” naturally gravitate toward real-life you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it tales, extracting from them a great deal more than beautifully photographed and entertaining accounts of perseverance and survival. Far greater than mere extreme sports docs, their movies raise philosophical queries about life and the universe, bringing an existential edge to the challenges they capture.

www.sfgate.com

