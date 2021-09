Out on the sun-bleached plains of rural Montana sits a large, glowering homestead whose unlit, wood-panelled rooms seem built to maximise shadows and draughts. It belongs to the cattle ranchers Phil and George Burbank, two brothers with little in common but blood. Phil, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is wiry and watchful, and doesn’t wash on principle, wearing the dirt and stink of his labour as a point of pride. George, played by Jesse Plemons, is gentle and obliging, and when we meet him he’s pointedly scrubbing himself in the tub. Phil, in the next room, repeatedly calls him “fatso”, and George tries to react as if it’s a term of endearment. (It’s not.)