Mark Charnock, best known for his role as Marlon Dingle in ITV's long-running soap Emmerdale, celebrated 25 years of being on the show yesterday (September 4). Writing on Twitter, the actor said: "25 years ago today I started on Emmerdale. Just wanted to thank everyone I've worked with over all those years from the bottom of my heart. It's a wonderfully happy place and I'm so lucky to be part of it. Blimey, #Emmerdale I love you. Better go. I seem to have something in my eye."