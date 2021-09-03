Cancel
Renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has released a line of sleek homeware

By Emma Steen
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese starchitect Kengo Kuma is best known for grand yet elegant architecture featuring his signature material, timber, as seen in the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. However, the architecture luminary now has a series of smaller works you can fit into your own home. In his first collaboration with Nara-based lifestyle brand Nakagawa Masaichi, Kuma has produced a line of functional homewares that emanate his modern design philosophy.

Interior DesignWallpaper*

Poltrona Frau unveils outdoor furniture for ‘boundless living’

‘Homes have become our lives: traditional boundaries between private and public, indoor and outdoor have become less and less defined,’ says Poltrona Frau CEO Nicola Coropulis, as the Italian furniture company unveils its inaugural outdoor collection at Salone del Mobile 2021, with furniture and lighting by Roberto Lazzeroni, Ludovica and Roberto Palomba (two design studios that have contributed to the company’s identity over the past ten years) and new collaborator, Japanese designer Kensaku Oshiro. Titled ‘Boundless Living’, the collection explores how the domestic setting evolved during the pandemic.
MuseumsShropshire Star

Berlin art museum reopens after six-year revamp led by British architect

David Chipperfield oversaw the extensive refurbishment of the steel-and-glass structure in a £120m project. Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie, a modern art museum designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, has reopened to the public after a six-year refurbishment of the glass-fronted building. Germany’s culture minister, Monika Gruetters, said during...
Visual Artluxurytravelmagazine.com

7 Must-See Sculptures Around The World

You need not limit yourself to art gallery visits to immerse yourself in culture – some of the best art in the world is installed in public spaces. Sculptures have the remarkable ability to transform the places they’re situated in. Not only are they beautiful to look at, many drawing thousands of visitors around the world, but they’re often extraordinary works of engineering too.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Designer Zandra Rhodes Creates Maximalist Homeware for IKEA

IKEA has tapped British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes to launch a collaborative collection dubbed “KARISMATISK.” The range includes 26 bright statement pieces such as pillow covers, throws, vases, candle holders, lamps and more. Highlighted with the designer’s love for vivid colors and wild prints, the lineup is inspired...
WorldTime Out Global

The best homewares stores in Melbourne

These are the best places to hunt for functional pieces and decorative treasures for your home. When you stop fantasising about make-believe worlds and start fantasising about the world of beautiful homewares, that's when you know you've transitioned into adulthood. That doesn't mean homewares are boring, and in fact, there's so much out there to choose from.
Visual Arttheaureview.com

Kengo Kuma: From the Japan National Stadium to public toilets, good design is universal

The creator of the 2020 Olympic/Paralympic centrepiece is building stylish public toilets and looking at the city like a cat. With the Olympics and Paralympics proving a welcome distraction from the current issues impacting our daily lives right now, Kengo Kuma, is a man you should know. He’s the Japanese architectural icon behind the Japan National Stadium, a figure whose obsession with wood has long brought a sense of organic joy to concrete-loving cities.
EntertainmentBBC

Tokyo Games: Robot Zen garden inspired by athletes

A robotic art installation inspired by traditional Japanese Zen gardens has been paying homage to athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Constant Gardeners project looks at footage from different sports and then uses an algorithm to create an artistic representation of athletes' movements. BBC Click’s Paul Carter...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Reform and Jean Nouvel unveil luminous kitchen design

Copenhagen-based brand Reform has collaborated with Paris-based architect Jean Nouvel on a light-filled new kitchen design. The new Reform kitchen weaves minimalist Danish design references with Nouvel’s characteristically bold design ticks for a bright and welcoming space, adding an art deco-inspired edge to Reform’s sleek and sculptural minimalism. Units crafted from steel – kitchen fronts are available in black or untreated metal – play on Nouvel’s ability to capture light, through a series of understated vertical ridges.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Brutalist Furniture Collections

Its Brutalist qualities characterize the Highland Collection by Kalon. Featuring cantilevered forms, the sustainable brand's new collection is made from solid oak wood. Generously scaled, the range of Brutalist furniture includes a dining table, chairs, a bench, and a desk. The collection was built by a small team of master...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Kengo Kuma To Revitalise Abandoned Site in Paris

Kengo Kuma's EDA office building revitalizes an abandoned site in Paris, creating a new urban landmark and signalling the renewal of the Issy-les-Moulineaux neighbourhood. Through its horizontality, the large scale project sitting at the confluence of three traffic rouets mediates the urban discontinuities of the surroundings while reflecting the context's dynamic of movement and flows. Defined as "a dense network of tree-lined terraces and hanging gardens", the design features a wood structure and a double-skin façade whose sunscreen elements create the architectural image.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Santiago Calatrava Reveals Design of the UAE Pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai

Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava has unveiled the design of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. The 15,000 square meters pavilion stands as a "symbolic interpretation of the flow of movement", designed with carefully curated lines and spaces that blend with its surroundings of greenery, shaded arcades, and cantilevered wings. The national monument is set to create an immersive, multisensory experience for visitors from both an architectural standpoint, as well as integrated cinematic features, introducing them to the history, culture, and futuristic innovations of the UAE.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Off-White™ Crafts Limited-Edition Homeware Collection

Off-White™ has joined forces with antique Italian brand Ginori 1735 to curate an exclusive homeware collection. The unexpected collaboration features a combination of Virgil Abloh‘s signature design motifs and late-baroque Florentine silverware. The tableware set, based on the traditional shape of Ginori 1735’s Antico Doccia collection, is comprised of dinner...
DesignPosted by
WWD

WWD List: 5 Architects and Design Studios to Follow on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Whether looking to revamp one’s house, add a little design touch to a habitat or just daydream over inaccessible mansions and eclectic furniture pieces, these five Instagram accounts can help spark inspiration for mixing styles, textures and colors and ultimately serve as a guide to finding beauty in unexpected places. Fabrizio CasiraghiMore from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule CollectionAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative Collaboration If the “saved” folder in your Instagram account is a mix of sophisticated Milanese interiors and dreamy Parisian residential projects, the go-to social destination should be...
Interior Designveranda.com

Designer Charlotte Moss Breaks Down Veere Grenney's Fascinating Design Ethos

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.
Museumsmymodernmet.com

World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai

The world’s largest astronomy museum has just opened in Shanghai, China. Designed by Ennead Architects, this contemporary cultural center acts as the new astronomy branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. This proposal for the Shanghai Astronomy Museum won the design competition for its dynamic form that represents the movement of celestial bodies which is made up of an oculus, an inverted dome, and a sphere.
Visual ArtColossal

Architectural Shots Frame the Stately Modern Designs of Churches Across Europe

French photographer Thibaud Poirier continues his Sacred Spaces series by capturing the modern architecture of dozens of temples across Europe. Similar to earlier images, Poirier uses the same focal point of the front pulpit and pews in all of the photographs, allowing easy comparisons between the colors, motifs, and structural details of each location. “I selected these spaces for the use of original materials, modern for their time in sacred architecture, like steel, concrete, as well as large aluminum and glass panels,” he tells Colossal. Because travel has been limited due to COVID-19, Poirier has mostly visited 20th- and 21st-century churches in France, Germany, and the Netherlands for Sacred Spaces II, although he plans to expand his range in the coming months. Keep an eye out for those shots on Behance and Instagram.
Home & Gardenopenculture.com

Build Wooden Models of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Great Building: The Guggenheim, Unity Temple, Johnson Wax Headquarters & More

Frank Lloyd Wright had his eccentricities, in not just his personal and professional conduct but also the very language with which he described the world. Among the enduringly fascinating elements of his idiolect is the word Usonian, which refers to things of or pertaining to the United States of America. Wright didn’t coin the term: its earliest recorded user is the early 20th-century writer James Duff Law, who declared that “We of the United States, in justice to Canadians and Mexicans, have no right to use the title ‘Americans’ when referring to matters pertaining exclusively to ourselves.” The most famous architect in American history took Usonian further, using it to label an American architectural sensibility — of, naturally, his own design.

Comments / 0

