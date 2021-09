As was expected, Bethesda kicked off QuakeCon with the announcement that Quake has gotten the remaster treatment. Available as a free upgrade for those who own it on PC or consoles, the remaster is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $9.99. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are “coming soon” and will be available as a free upgrade to users who purchase the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions.