Harford County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:37 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 AM 4.9 2.5 2.4 0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 Minor 04/09 AM 4.6 2.2 2.0 0 Minor 04/09 PM 3.9 1.5 2.0 0 None 05/09 AM 4.4 2.0 1.8 0-1 Minor 05/10 PM 3.5 1.1 1.4 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cameron and southern Vermilion Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Intracoastal City to near Rockefeller Wildlife Range. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Range and Freshwater City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 21:43:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-06 09:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 13 feet with locally higher sets will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Tuesday * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 944 PO ASO SA SETEMA 5 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu ma e maualuluga atu i taimi o le aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lua. * AAFIAGA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Union County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL UNION COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Texline, or 7 miles southeast of Clayton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clayton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richmond Heights, or over Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Kendall, Richmond West, Country Walk and Kendale Lakes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Perrine, or near Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Richmond West, The Crossings, Country Walk and The Hammocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Dallam and northwestern Hartley Counties through 845 PM CDT At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Texline, or 15 miles southeast of Clayton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ware. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Swell and surf will continue to lower into Tuesday. The Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire at 10 PM.
Union County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Beltrami County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:44:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beltrami THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BELTRAMI COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Grand Forks.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Union County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY At 735 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Sedan, or 14 miles south of Clayton, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richmond Heights, or over Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Kendall, Richmond West, Country Walk and Kendale Lakes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Saint Louis County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESS TONIGHT Strong to severe thunderstorms will affect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness tonight. Storms have already developed to the west and are expected to affect the area between 10pm and 1am tonight. The storms will be capable of erratic and gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, frequent cloud- to- ground lightning, and locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding of creeks, streams, and low- lying areas. Campers should take extra precautions in order to secure campsites and make a plan in case of severe weather. Check campsites for possible hazards, including standing dead trees or limbs, as well as low spots where water can pool. Move tents away from creeks and rivers in case of flash flooding. Prepare to protect yourself from large hail using sleeping bags or other padded items. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for updates and possible warnings.
Mahnomen County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:20:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NORMAN AND CENTRAL MAHNOMEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Grand Forks.
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oldham, northwestern Potter, southwestern Moore and Hartley Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Hartley, or 19 miles south of Dalhart, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hartley, Channing, Boys Ranch, Masterson, Romero and Valley De Oro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Oswego County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Maes, or 24 miles southeast of Wagon Mound, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central San Miguel County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

