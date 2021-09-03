Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:37 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 AM 4.9 2.5 2.4 0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 Minor 04/09 AM 4.6 2.2 2.0 0 Minor 04/09 PM 3.9 1.5 2.0 0 None 05/09 AM 4.4 2.0 1.8 0-1 Minor 05/10 PM 3.5 1.1 1.4 0 Nonealerts.weather.gov
