Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why?! Top 10 fan favourite TV characters who were killed off too soon!

By Bang Showbiz
Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain characters Dani and Jamie’s love story was so beautiful and earned everyone’s support. However, for fans of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ it was hard coming to terms with Dani’s death. After Dani and Jamie eventually leave Bly Manor, and they move away to live together and run a flower shop, a cursed Dani heads to Bly Manor and ultimately drowns herself in the lake. Jamie follows her there but is unable to save her soulmate. Although fans were aware the Lady in the Lake was haunting Dani they didn’t get the happy ending that they wanted and it also meant we may not have a season three to look forward to - unless of course she comes back as a ghost.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Dexter star explains how killed-off character is returning for revival series

Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter has addressed her character’s return in the forthcoming revival series New Blood.Carpenter played Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan, in the original serial killer drama, though her character was killed off near the end of the eighth and final season.However, it was recently reported that Carpenter would be returning for the new sequel series alongside Michael C Hall (as Dexter) and John Lithgow (as The Trinity Killer).While Lithgow will feature only as a guest star, Carpenter has reportedly been signed on as a series regular, leading some to question how her deceased character will feature.Speaking to press...
TV SeriesPosted by
99.9 The Point

11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled. Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey 2 Is Allegedly Killing Off An 'Iconic' Character, And I'm Afraid I Know Who It Is

Just when you thought it was safe to let your heart run free with the warmth that Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture provided in its closing moments, it appears the sequel is back to the series’ old heartbreaking tricks. With Julian Fellowes' hit ITV series in production on its second theatrical outing, Downton Abbey: A New Era is poised to live up to its name, as it’s allegedly killing off an “iconic” character. Unfortunately, that’s all I need to hear to have a good idea on who’s going to be leaving the Crawley family.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Titanic: The Real Character Scenes That Were Removed And Why

The events that have taken place throughout history have always been marked by some audiovisual production. Is that hundreds of films they were based on real life and they worked so that each generation knows about those moments that shocked the world. The best example to describe it is Titanic, the film directed by James Cameron that narrates -through a love story- the sinking of the ship that went from England until USA in 1912.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Kills Major ‘Doctor Strange’ Character, Breaks Fans Hearts

Another week, another Marvel story. Marvel’s What If…?, the newest Disney+ television show from Marvel Studios and its first canon animated series, brought back another familiar face this week in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. However, in a very dark and tragic episode, Marvel killed off a major character — Strange’s love, Dr. Christine Palmer.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy