Colton kicks off this solo episode with “The Breakdown” by talking about the news of the Colorado XOs rebranding to the American Raptors, what some of the XO/Raptor players have been up to these last few weeks, and all of the rugby you can watch this weekend (0:00-9:00). After “The Breakdown”, Colton answers some questions that he’s seen floating around the internet about the transition back to the Raptors name (9:02-19:00). After the questions, Colton assigns some “Required Reading” and closes the show with “The Loop” (19:01-20:25).