Sulphur Springs, TX

Lou Nell’s…Expect Excellent Customer Service Even During Pandemic Times

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Carrie and Larry Crowson and their staff at Lou Nell Fashions in Sulphur Springs proved the truth of this statement during last year’s holiday season… that the local shopping experience doesn’t have to be a casualty of COVID! By putting all their resources in to play, Lou Nell’s was able to fill the orders and serve the needs of every customer, even those who did not wish to go outside their homes. “It’s because of the old-school, caring way I learned to conduct business at this shop”, stated Carrie in a KSST Good Morning Show interview with Enola Gay. “We just put every resource to work in a hands-on way to make sure our customers get what they want in a safe, timely and friendly manner. Despite COVID-19 concerns and cautions last year during the Christmas season, our sales were actually up! We just went back to handling each shopper’s needs by phone, email, or text message or by Facetime! And then we’d deliver to them at the curb, at their homes or by postal mail. That gave us the flexibility to gift-wrap when needed, and we even gift-wrapped the gifts that went out to the post office”.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
