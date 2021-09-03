JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Biden's presidential pandemonium
This Tuesday, a defiant President Joe Biden stood at a podium in the White House State Dining Room and delivered yet another address about Afghanistan without taking any questions. After the deaths last week of 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bomber attack at Kabul Airport’s Abbey Gate, after leaving Americans and American allies behind and after pulling all U.S. military out of Afghanistan, Biden called the operation an “extraordinary success.”starherald.com
