BOB GOLDMAN: Hi-Ho! Hi-Ho! It’s back to work we Go!

Editor's note: Bob Goldman's column is a new addition to the Monday Style lineup. Enjoy!. Remember when you first got word that you would be working from home?. How would it be possible, you asked yourself, to leave your co-workers and their endless dramas, which took your mind off your endless dramas? How could you say goodbye to your Aeron chair, where you spent so many happy hours pretending to work? What would you have to talk about if you no longer had access to the zombies of the IT department or the wackadoodles in marketing?