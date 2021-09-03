Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

BOB GOLDMAN: Hi-Ho! Hi-Ho! It’s back to work we Go!

By BOB GOLDMAN Columnist
Star-Herald
 4 days ago

Remember when you first got word that you would be working from home?. How would it be possible, you asked yourself, to leave your co-workers and their endless dramas, which took your mind off your endless dramas? How could you say goodbye to your Aeron chair, where you spent so many happy hours pretending to work? What would you have to talk about if you no longer had access to the zombies of the IT Department or the wackadoodles in Marketing?

starherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Security#Cobwebs#Aeron#The It Department#Ferragamos#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Beauty & FashionArkansas Online

OPINION | WORK DAZE: Hi-ho! Hi-ho! Back to work we go!

Editor's note: Bob Goldman's column is a new addition to the Monday Style lineup. Enjoy!. Remember when you first got word that you would be working from home?. How would it be possible, you asked yourself, to leave your co-workers and their endless dramas, which took your mind off your endless dramas? How could you say goodbye to your Aeron chair, where you spent so many happy hours pretending to work? What would you have to talk about if you no longer had access to the zombies of the IT department or the wackadoodles in marketing?
MusicSand Mountain Reporter

KING: It’s off to work we go

This is an opinion piece. Most everybody knows the classic Disney song from Snow White. You may have sung it a thousand times, but like me, you may have been singing it incorrectly. Until recently, I thought the seven dwarfs were singing, “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go.”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Relationship Advicethenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Marry Someone Rich

Finding love in BitLife can either be very wholesome and romantic, or it can go south very quickly. For the latest weekend BitLife challenge, the Tanya Bregar challenge, one of the tasks is to marry someone rich. You can certainly marry for love, but also get a financial boost as a bonus! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to marry someone rich in BitLife.
ApparelTelegraph

You can leave your hat on: the best summer headwear to invest in now

Hats are not just for holiday - yes, of course they work as completing a summer staycation or trip abroad look, but don't underestimate your headwear for your day-to-day style either. Finding your favourite headpiece is no easy feat - if you haven't found one you love and can't bear...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant cosplayer turns heads as vicious controller Viper

Valentina Kryp is one of the most popular cosplayers in the world, and she showed fans the reason why by shrouding herself in a poison cloud and transforming into Valorant’s most toxic agent, Viper. Valorant cosplays are the perfect way for players to celebrate the game and its characters. Since...
Musicsportswar.com

Looks like a Transformer It's going to unfold and fight to hi energy music

I've studied architecture since grade school and am dumbfounded by this - -- PhotoHokieNC 08/27/2021 5:24PM. Looks like a Transformer It's going to unfold and fight to hi energy music ** -- Riverguy 08/28/2021 08:27AM. The clubhouse for Stonehouse Golf Course in beautiful Toano ** -- Tuckahokie 08/27/2021 5:40PM. Don't...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Is the Perfect Vacation Dress, and Every Fashion Person Knows It

If your summer vacations have come and gone like mine have, don't worry because this story isn't specific to just travel wardrobes. But perhaps you do have an end-of-summer trip coming up and you want to dress accordingly, allow me to fill you in on what fashion people have unofficially chosen as the world's best vacation dress style. If you guessed linen dresses, you are the winner. Show me a fashion person on vacation and I'll point out their linen dress outfit post.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

Lee Hi Comes Back With '4 Only'

Solo singer Lee Hi dropped her full-length album "4 Only." On August 24, AOMG announced Lee Hi's comeback by releasing a 30-second teaser video through the official SNS. In the video, Lee Hi drew viewers in with her different looks. The clip ends with the logo "4 ONLY."
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy