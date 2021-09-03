Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader not happy with the Aug. 16 opinion page

Star-Herald
 4 days ago

Oft-times it is necessary to read more than just one thing to reach a better understanding of an issue. Imagine my surprise to find three tellingly interrelated items on your opinion page of Aug. 16, 2021. The longest was the governor’s lengthy “Marxism reinvented” column. The other two, while brief,...

starherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#The Other Two#The Cartoon#Of The People#Equality Before The Law#Communist#Marxist#Elwyn D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsArkansas Online

OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Search for the past

Editor's note: This is in response to a letter submitted by Jack Mayberry that appeared in Saturday's edition. I do remember years and years back the trophy cases were to get updated. My position then wasn't the roles I currently hold. The lobby was going to be revamped. This process was halted for whatever reasons that I can't attest to.
PoliticsStar-Herald

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for us 'to pull together'

I’m a Christian, a moderate Democrat, a Vietnam veteran, a patriotic American, and a Husker fan. Four out of five isn’t bad, for those reading this! It’s time for us as a community and society to pull together. That means (to me) supporting our president and his courageous decision to...
Societyledger.news

Letter to the Editor: One-sided class war threatens our freedom

Carl Gillette wrote a sharp Letter to the Editor (“We the people”) in the August 6, 2021 Ledger Dispatch. He said that socialism and communism are taking over America, causing us to lose our freedom. He wants a drastically reduced federal government. Mr. Gillette, we lost our freedom some time...
SocietyPost Register

Opinion: In response to Steve Piet

Yes, if one has eyes to see, one can see physical differences between people, but defining those differences into groups by “race” is a social and cultural action. That cultural activity can be demonstrated by asking a simple question: How white do you have to be to be defined as white?
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Letter from the editors: Our goals mean little without input from readers

Welcome to the Evergreen news section. When our editor-in-chief asked us to write this leditor, we were not sure what message we wanted to convey to our readers. The two of us have very different backgrounds in journalism, so that makes writing one cohesive piece — and running one cohesive section — a bit challenging.
ElectionsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Anti-voting measures mark the slow death of democracy

In a speech given in 1853, the freed slave Frederick Douglass stated “We ought to know who our enemies are, where they are, and what are their objects and measures.”. Today, regrettably, his enemy would be the Republican Party. Republicans know that their only hope of winning a national election is to prevent Black and brown Americans from voting. That ‘s precisely what 43 states are now drafting legislation to accomplish.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

From the Opinion Editor: A reminder about election letters in the News Tribune

The Minnesota State Fair closes today. Tomorrow we’re on the chillier-weather, pumpkin-spice side of Labor Day. And time for a semi-regular reminder that letters to the editor for or against candidates — those vote-for-him/don't-support-her notes that historically have inundated and overrun newspaper opinion pages in the run-ups to elections — are treated as paid content in the News Tribune.
PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

1619 Project Downplays Democratic Party’s Poor Record on Racism

Mark Hemingway writes for the Daily Signal about a curious aspect of the controversial 1619 Project. [O]ne of the most noteworthy efforts to reframe American history in terms of race, The New York Times’ 1619 Project, virtually ignores the Democrat Party’s role in advancing and sustaining racism in the United States.
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis American

Moral authority is missing in Black leadership

Last month, Congress adjourned for its August recess, specifically the U.S. House of Representatives. They left town without extending, or even speaking to, the federal eviction moratorium. On the other end of Pennsylvania Ave., the White House was equally silent. This moratorium affected seven million people. But not all members...
SocietyTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Who Are We

There are vastly more of us than there are of them. Who are we? We are those Americans who fully accept and appreciate the past and present failings of our homeland but will never, under any circumstances, exhibit hatred or disloyalty to it. Who are we? We are the vast silent majority who still believe that content of character is infinitely more important than color of skin. Who are we? We are the millions of law-abiding citizens who know full well the importance of the thin blue line of law enforcement and honor its bravery and sacrifice. Who are we? We are the millions of parents who will not abdicate our role as our child’s primary educator by allowing ourselves to be cowed into obedience by teacher’s unions and the poison issuing from Critical Race theory. Who are we? We are the undeceived who know that men are not women and the lie being told is designed to mock reason. Who are we? We are people who respect free will and will not be bullied by those who don’t. Who are we? We are the owners of the quiet yet intensifying voice of disgust with the present state of affairs who will not allow our history to be bastardized, the fabric of our nation shredded, or our freedoms stolen. Who are we? We are the common men and women who accept the challenge of reversing the authoritarian swing of the political pendulum. Who are we? We are those containing our revulsion with governmental arrogance and who, on a daily basis, witness more and more hypocrisy piled upon the already dry and virtueless pyre of foul deeds. Who are we? We are those in waiting. November 2022 cannot come soon enough.
Immigrationmadison

Opinion: We're on the cusp of a more accepting society

In July 2015 I published an article titled “Severe polarization in U.S. could end in 5-7 years.”. My timing is on schedule. Does this prediction appear strange given the current anger in our society? Perhaps. Let us look at my original prediction. First, I saw, then as now, the immense...
Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democracy doesn’t come at the end of a gun

When will we learn? We cannot force democracy onto people at the point of a gun — Vietnam, our adventures in South America and other countries and now Afghanistan. Because of the 2,977 people killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the United States on 9/11 by 16 nonaligned terrorists, we violated other countries’ sovereignty, invading some, deposing leaders and occupying them. In Afghanistan alone, about 71,000 civilians have been killed. What right did we have to do this? To fight terrorism far from our shores? To keep this country safe?
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy