CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Delivering babies in a Nigerian camp: ‘I’ve had to use plastic bags as gloves’

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving watched a woman and her baby die needlessly after being refused admission to a hospital over a lack of money, Liyatu Ayuba wanted to never let it happen again. The 62-year-old is one of Nigeria’s nearly 3 million internally displaced people (IDPs) – driven out of their homes by the violence of the Boko Haram Islamist militants. Ayuba fled Gwoza in the north-eastern state of Borno in 2011 with her family. After her husband was killed by Boko Haram and her teenage son badly wounded, she went to the makeshift Durumi 1 IDP camp, in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, where about 500 families live.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Plastic Bags#Gloves#Boko Haram Islamist#World Health Organization#Ngo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyBBC

Zimbabwe arrests after child bride dies giving birth at church shrine

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a 26-year-old man after a teenage girl died during childbirth, in a case that has sparked outrage among citizens and rights activists. Anna Machaya, 15, is reported to have died and been buried last month at a church shrine in the eastern region of Marange.
AfricaLa Crosse Tribune

Tomah nurse delivers babies in Uganda

Tomah nurse midwife Kathy Kett says she was born to deliver babies, so a recent mission trip to Uganda fulfilled her passion to help expecting moms. After delivering more than 2,500 babies over her career, Kett took her experiences and expertise to Africa to help expecting moms and help teach nurses as part of a five-week Uganda medical mission in April through Loving One by One ministries at the organization’s 23-bed hospital in Graceland located in the village of Luwunga in Central Uganda, southwest of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Nigerian army says high profile Boko Haram member arrested

LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigerian army said Thursday that its troops have arrested a high-profile member of the Boko Haram extremist group in northern Borno State, where the rebels’ 12-year insurgency is concentrated. Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said Yawi Modu was detained along the Damboa-Wajiroko road, a notorious route where...
AfricaVoice of America

UNHCR: Cameroon Refugee Needs Increasing, Means Limited

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR says Cameroon continues to be one of the world's most neglected displacement crises, with refugee needs increasing far more quickly than are available resources. The central African country is home to about 500,000 refugees, most of them having fled the troubled Central African Republic and Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria.
EducationWorld Bank Blogs

How can we protect education from attack? A focus on Western and Central Africa

Attacks on schools have become increasingly frequent in news headlines throughout Western and Central Africa region. Since the 2014 Chibok girls’ kidnapping in Nigeria, attacks on schools have continued to rise. While some children have been released by or have escaped from the kidnappers, many remain in captivity. Leah Sharibu is one of those children.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Twins conjoined at back of their heads see each other for first time after rare separation surgery

One-year-old twins who were conjoined at the back of the head have seen each other for the first time after they were separated in a rare surgery in Israel.The complex 12-hour procedure which involved dozens of experts from the country and abroad was conducted at the Soroka medical centre Beersheba on Sunday after months of preparation.“They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own,” Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka’s plastic surgery department, told Israel’s Channel 12 news.It was the first time that the rare and complex surgery was performed in Israel, and only the 20th...
Missouri StateKansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
AustraliaInternational Business Times

Woman Gets Pregnant Twice In One Week: How Did This Happen?

A woman in Brisbane, Australia, got pregnant twice in one week despite being told earlier that she might never be able to have children. Kimberley Tripp, a 35-year-old resident from the capital of Queensland, was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) when she was 15. At the time, her doctor told her that her condition might not allow her to have children.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy