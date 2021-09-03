One-stop shopping for your quilting needs

Rhonda Krider at The Quilt Shack will greet you with a smile and offers a wide variety of quilting merchandise

Rhonda Krider rolls out a bolt of fabric for a quilting customer, and her easy, friendly manner is apparent as she does her job with ease and a big smile.

Krider owns and operates The Quilt Shack, which is located on Northwest Madras Highway. As customers walk through the doors, their eyes are met with colorful bolts of fabric—all beautifully arranged in an appealing but organized fashion. Krider established her business in 2008, at a time when many businesses were struggling and even closing their doors amidst the recession.

She previously owned Checkers Coffee for eight years, which is now the Prineville Coffee Company. Prior to that, she taught ballet classes with Caroline Kaiser through the local dance studio. After selling her coffee shop, she discovered that she needed to be busy, and set out to start her own business.

Growing up, she learned to sew, and later sewed for her family. With three girls, it was a good skill to have. She had started to quilt, even though she had long since stopped sewing for her girls as they got older.

"We started quilting," she went on to explain about the beginnings of her business, and then, "Well maybe I will just open a little store and just have fabric, and I will sew while I sell a little bit of fabric and it will give me something to do. When I opened up the store, I didn't get to sit down at all. It just kind of took off."

Krider opened up during the downturn of the economy in 2008, when the recession was in full swing. She commented that her friends thought she was crazy to open a new business during this time. Although she attributes her success to "luck," she obviously did something right when she opened her shop.

Krider laughed as she described her sewing background growing up. She always sewed but hated it when she was younger. She emphasized that she later figured out that her disdain for sewing was mostly attributed to not having a good machine—which caused a lot of frustration.

"I found out it was my machine. I would always get mad—the tension was always off, and it would mess things up, and I would just get mad, and I would throw whatever I was making in the corner," she said.

She discovered that quilting was very different than regular sewing. She fell in love with it.

"My mom still laughs today and says, 'I cannot believe that the girl that hated to sew owns a quilting shop.'"

She loves how it allows her to be creative, as she draws many of her creations to make into a quilt. She added that quilting has changed over the years, and there aren't any rules, and you can do whatever you want. She especially likes applique, which allows her to apply her drawing and creative skills.

"We are rule breakers. It's exciting, because you get to be creative and you can do whatever you want, and that's the fun part," she said lightheartedly.

Krider said that she gets a lot of out-of-town people who stop every summer, and she gets a lot of compliments on being the friendliest quilt shop in Central Oregon. She also felt that the quilt shop was something that the community needed, as many folks had gone to Bend or Redmond to get fabric and materials for quilting. Krider carries a wide selection of fabric, notions and whatever is needed to make a quilt from beginning to end. She pointed out how she has a section for each genre or season for quilters. She has a section for Western, outdoors or hunting, children and baby fabrics, seasonal fabric—just to name a few. She also carries batting, patterns, kits, and she even sells finished quilts around the holidays.

"We carry the high-quality cotton." She emphasized that she also has a quilt machine, which she rents for $20 per hour, after a short class. She offers classes for quilters, beginning in the fall. She will soon post her classes on The Quilt Shack website. She also has an online store at thequiltshack.com.

Krider bought the current property that houses The Quilt Shack approximately 11 years ago. She works with the local quilt guilds, and she has even offered talks at the groups. She does a lot of donating and helping the community as much as she can.

"I donate my time to the community. I love my community."

Sidebar

The Quilt Shack

Owner: Rhonda Krider

Address: 1211 NW Madras Highway

Phone: 541-447-1338

Hours: Tuesday-Friday. 10 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. â€“ 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Website: www.thequiltshack.com