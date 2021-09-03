Cancel
Gresham, OR

Cruisin' to the Senior Center

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Annual car show and fundraiser to celebrate classic vehicles from every era Sunday, Sept. 12

Cars from every decade will be pulling into the Gresham Senior Center lot next week for a car show celebrating antiques, classics, customs, hot rods and everything in between.

The third-annual Gresham Senior Center Car Show and Fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot of the Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. Eighth St.

Hosted alongside the Montavilla Sewing Center Quilts of Valor program, the car show promises to be a fun event for car enthusiasts and people of all ages. There will be trophies for winning car classes, games, a silent auction and the raffle of a wildlife quilt made by the Senior Center's quilting group. That quilt is on display at Unitus Community Credit Union, 950 N.W. Eastman Parkway, and tickets can be purchased there or at the Senior Center.

All of the money raised supports the Gresham Senior Center's mission to provide opportunities and connections for seniors to remain active in the community. The nonprofit organization offers classes, clubs, excursions, places to gather and so much more.

The annual car show is free to attend and parking is available in the adjacent structure. Food is being offered by the David Douglas Dad's Club. The Historical Automobile Club of Oregon will conduct judging of the entries.

Other primary sponsors include Home Instead Senior Care, Unitus Credit Union, Gresham Ford, Clackamas County Bank, Humana, Gresham Sanitary Service, Weston Kia, Riverview Community Bank, Northwest Reverse Mortgage, and Honke Heating & Air Conditioning.

Join the show

Anyone with a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to register for the Gresham Senior Center Car Show and Fundraiser.

Advance registration forms can be obtained at the Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Room 130. You can also register on the day of the show beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information call the center at 503-988-9897.

