Tropical disturbance to pass south of Guam; rainy weekend expected

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office continues to monitor a weak tropical disturbance south of Guam, near 10 degrees north latitude and 145 degrees east longitude. This broad disturbance is generating showers and thunderstorms across Chuuk and Pohnpei. Showers are expected to spread to the Marianas this...

