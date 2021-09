One person is dead and another injured in a two-car crash near Springfield Wednesday. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 3 Wednesday afternoon. A passerby reported the collision at Curran Road and Mansion Road in Chatham. One of the drivers, a woman whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a male, was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known. No one else was in either vehicle.