Alabama Friday fishing report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry says the weed mats are starting to look right for fall fishing with weedless frogs, including his favorites from Spro. The mats become thick by early fall, forming a “roof” over bass waters where the fish can stay in the shade and find plenty of panfish and crawfish to eat, and weedless frogs like the Bronzeye can tempt them to come blasting up through the mat to grab the lure. He said that plenty of bass are still deep as well, and can be located on sonar and caught by vertically jigging with a spoon or with football jigs or dropshot rigs; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.