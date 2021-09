A Farmington man was seriously injured in an accident on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County on Wednesday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. At 8:40 a.m. on northbound I-55 at Butler Hill Road, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Tyler E. Levall, 36, of High Ridge, and a 2014 Mercedes Benz GL550 driven by Gabriella Gonzalez, 44, of St. Louis, were stopped in lane six due to traffic ahead. A 1996 Suzuki 1400 operated by Kyle L. Curtis, 35, of Farmington, was in lane five and attempted to merge into lane six and struck the rear of Gonzalez's vehicle, which then hit the rear of Levall's vehicle.