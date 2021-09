The number series from Redmi includes budget phones, and every year, Xiaomi sells millions of these devices. In fact, if we talk about the best-selling Android phones every year, there is a good chance that you will find a Redmi device under the number series among the top phones. Last year, Xiaomi launched a handful of phones under the Redmi 9 series, including the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9T, Redmi 9C, etc. Today, we got the Redmi 10, the first phone to launch under the “10” series by Redmi, and the first phone under the number series in 2021.