The sudden decision by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step aside as leader of Japan’s ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dramatically shaken up this month’s leadership race — and likely the national election, due soon after. Suga’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since succeeding Shinzo Abe last year led to a steady decline in his approval ratings, and the subsequent loss of backing from leaders in his party. Instead of a post-Olympic bump, Suga’s cabinet saw its lowest approval ratings since he took office at just 29% in mid-August. The Japan Times blamed this on Suga’s government,...