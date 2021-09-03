Yext, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Tilly’s Inc. reported earnings nearly quadrupled in the second quarter ended August 1 as sales gained 49 percent. “Fiscal 2021 has been a record-setting year for us so far. Our second-quarter results included a record level of net sales and earnings per share for any quarter, and our first-half earnings per share exceeded the results of any full fiscal year since we became a public company in 2012,” commented Ed Thomas, President and CEO. “The back-to-school season is off to a strong start with double-digit percentage increases in comparable net sales in both physical stores and e-commerce compared to both last year and 2019. Despite ongoing concerns about the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, supply chain disruptions, labor challenges, and increasing costs generally, we remain cautiously optimistic about our business prospects for the second half of fiscal 2021.”