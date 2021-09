New research by ECOMMPAY has found that only 14% of consumers ‘completely understand’ Open Banking, with even fewer businesses grasping how it could help them grow. ECOMMPAY’s study found that 28% of consumers have ‘no idea’ what Open Banking is and how it is used. A further 20% stated that they were a ‘little confused’ about the term and its uses. Similarly, three years after its launch, one in ten (10%) business leaders still don’t understand what Open Banking is, or how it could help their business.