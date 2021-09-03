Cancel
West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair" opening reception

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair," a large-scale immersive exhibition featuring rare works by a roster of international art world masters from over 15 countries and 32 artists. Included in the exhibit is father of Surrealism Salvador Dalí with an exceptional selection from the Argillet Collection. Additional featured artists include Neo-surrealist Australian artist Gil Bruvel, Gary James McQueen, contemporary Chinese artists Zhang Xiao Gang, Yue Min Jun, and Zao Wu Ki, as well as Neo-Pop Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara.

