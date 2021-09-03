ICOSA Collective and Spellerberg Projects present Suzy González: "Together with the Earth" opening reception
An exhibition of paintings from 2019-2021, "Together with the Earth" of Suzy González is a collection of solitary figures existing at the crossroads of human rights, environmental concerns, and mental health. The figures are meaningfully positioned, offering a still of their current emotional state. The corn husks represent the skin of the figures, recalling Mesoamerican beliefs that our very beings are created from maíz. These "mestiza media" works reclaim the "mestizo" colonial caste label.
