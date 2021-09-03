Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ICOSA Collective and Spellerberg Projects present Suzy González: "Together with the Earth" opening reception

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. An exhibition of paintings from 2019-2021, "Together with the Earth" of Suzy González is a collection of solitary figures existing at the crossroads of human rights, environmental concerns, and mental health. The figures are meaningfully positioned, offering a still of their current emotional state. The corn husks represent the skin of the figures, recalling Mesoamerican beliefs that our very beings are created from maíz. These “mestiza media” works reclaim the “mestizo” colonial caste label.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Weather#Icosa Collective#Mesoamerican#Mestizo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Related
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

SMC Emeritus Gallery to Host Online Opening Reception for Group Exhibition September 9

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition of works by three brilliant Emeritus painters — Cynthia Cottam, Young-He Keh, and Denise Peak — shown alongside paintings by professional watercolorist Judy Benson. The exhibition will be presented online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery and features creative pieces that share a common interest in classic forms of representational imagery, with styles ranging from photo-realistic rendering and natural palettes to near abstraction and explosive color.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas presents Hunt Slonem: "Mantra" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Design District gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, will present a solo exhibition with world-renowned artist, Hunt Slonem. "Mantra" will feature new paintings of Slonem’s infamous bunnies, butterflies and birds, as well as his portraiture and southern bayou landscapes.
Visual ArtWashington Post

In the galleries: Black women artists collaborate on innovative book project

Like many people who stayed home during a large chunk of 2020, the contributors to Pyramid Atlantic’s show turned to books. Not reading them, though — making them. “Nine Artists | Nine Months | Nine Perspectives: Birth of 2020 Visions” presents handmade tomes in a range of modes, all the work of what the venue’s statement calls mature Black women artists. Seven are local; two live in New York.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Kevin McNamee-Tweed: "Natural Clock" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s exhibition "Natural Clock" considers the theme of Time, how it is constructed, expressed, and asserts itself. In the selection of new drawings and ceramic paintings Time becomes redundant, material, and often absurd. In one ceramic work, a mountainous green landscape shows humans pushing giant clocks up the terrain. In another work, bicyclists pedal around the rings of Saturn. Numerically incoherent clocks of the classic circle with hands design are scattered throughout the body of work. And although the passage of time permeates, many works in the exhibition simply center on narrative scenes such as a bird in a pie cooling on a window sill, or a crashing wave, a butterfly approaching a flower, or a person in an apartment window throwing food to a building-sized seagull.
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Michael P. Berman: "Perdido" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Photographer and Guggenheim Fellow Michael P. Berman presents his first solo exhibition with Galleri Urbane since 2014. The show borrows its name from and follows the release of the artist’s most recent published book Perdido: Sierra San Luis (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2019).
Visual Artculturemap.com

Lydia Street Gallery presents Steven Bernard Jones: "Zero to Sixty" reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In 1992, Steven Bernard Jones began working on a mosaic mural project with John Yancey; at the same time, he was working on map drawings. While working on these two seemingly disparate types of work, he realized that they would allow him to be in bliss, an attractive idea for an African American man. Drawing on maps provided a way of thinking about social and political issues, redacting visual information with his Sharpie marker.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

YMC Present Six-Piece Capsule Collection with the Museum of Youth Culture

London-based clothing imprint YMC is continuing its 25th-anniversary celebrations by linking up with the Museum of Youth Culture for a selection of archived imagery tees. Championing the impact of youth on modern society, the Museum of Youth Culture is an emerging British archive that celebrates the sounds, styles, scenes, and social movements of youth culture history. Featuring archival imagery from the museum’s catalogue, the collection comprises six t-shirts curated by YMC's creative director, Fraser Moss.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Billy Hassell: "Earth, Sky and Sea" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Planted firmly in the long-venerated tradition of Texas artists who depict regionally specific vistas and the natural world, Fort Worth-based artist Billy Hassell magnifies landscapes as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit the diverse geographical regions of Texas and beyond.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Conduit Gallery presents Soomin Jung: "What Dreams May Become" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Soomin Jung’s landscape drawings, deftly rendered in gouache, colored pencil and graphite on paper, are at once accurate and unreal. Through landscape, Soomin Jung’s drawings explore perception of the world around us and the myriad influences that can distort a given environment. The conjunction of these distortions, and the wonderment they evoke, is where Jung’s interest lies; such as the reflection of a mountain in a body of water, or the mirroring effect of a mountain valley.
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Claire Luxton’s new mural is an artist’s love letter to nature

“When I first saw it I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s me in a teacup!’” laughs the artist Claire Luxton, referencing the moment she first saw Wedgwood’s new Wonderlust collection, which acted as the inspiration for her extravagant new mural. “It had been so many months of studying the archives and researching, and then working on the 3D prints and layouts, so to finally see it in real life was amazing. Each piece felt like an art object – they’re just so precious.”
Visual Artculturemap.com

Galleri Urbane presents Jeffrey Cortland Jones: "Landscape Replica (Times are Hard for Dreamers)" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleri Urbane will present Jeffrey Cortland Jones in his third solo exhibition with the gallery. "Landscape Replica (Times Are Hard For Dreamers)" features all new paintings from a series developed over the last year and a half. In these works, Jones continues to find inspiration from urban scenes and natural landscapes in creating his non-objective paintings, though the introduction of a new format reflects a refined relationship between artist and his practice.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Gallery Sonja Roesch presents "Gold Rush" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Gallery Sonja Roesch presents "Gold Rush," an exhibition featuring works that are gold in color by Dirk Rathke, Jonathan Leach, Ariane Roesch, and Myke Venable.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Moudy Gallery presents Dan Jian: "And Dust To Mountains" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Moudy Gallery presents Dan Jian's exhibit, "And Dust To Mountains," highlighting new drawings, cut-outs, and animations featuring fragmentary and dreamlike stories in otherworldly landscapes. Merging interests in cultural memory and the tension between identity and tradition, Jian prospects an imagined narrative in charcoal, ink and dust.
Visual Artculturemap.com

West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair," a large-scale immersive exhibition featuring rare works by a roster of international art world masters from over 15 countries and 32 artists. Included in the exhibit is father of Surrealism Salvador Dalí with an exceptional selection from the Argillet Collection. Additional featured artists include Neo-surrealist Australian artist Gil Bruvel, Gary James McQueen, contemporary Chinese artists Zhang Xiao Gang, Yue Min Jun, and Zao Wu Ki, as well as Neo-Pop Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy