Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Lost in Yonkers

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. By America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is 35 years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Georgetown Palace Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Sylvia

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Sylvia, a comedy by A. R. Gurney, on Friday, September 10, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held September 11-12 & 16-19. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

SRC Chorus and Theatre to present THE GUYS

CANTON—In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. and to honor first responders, The SRC Community Chorus and SRC Theatre jointly announce the production of THE GUYS, a two-person play written by Anne Nelson. The production will...
Wichita, KS360wichita.com

Wichita Community Theatre Presents "New York"

Wichita Community Theatre opens its 2021-2022 Season with NEW YORK by David Rimmer. The drama runs September 9-19 at 258 N. Fountain. The attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 affected people in very different ways. Still, 20 years later, the images, sounds, and feelings still pull at many of us. NEW YORK depicts the reactions of a group of individuals to the events of that day as all the characters all speak to a central psychiatrist. It was originally written to raise funds for volunteer psychiatrists dedicated to helping the overwhelming number of patients psychologically affected by 9/11.
Maine Stateboothbayregister.com

Maine State Music Theatre presents ‘Jersey Boys’

While Maine State Music Theatre has made the decision to end its season early, it will produce “Jersey Boys” on Sept. 1 – 19 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. “Jersey Boys” is the exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and follows the incredible story of four blue collar kids who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. The show offers electrifying performances of the 60’s hits that took these Jersey boys all the way to the top of the charts: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and many more. The show runs through Sept. 19.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Wizbang Theatre presents Grand Ol’ Opening Show!’ Aug. 27-28

Cleveland’s only circus theatre and school Wizbang Theatre and Circus School will begin its 2021-22 season with “The Grand Ol’ Opening Show,” featuring multiple acts performed at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 with an additional performance at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 on the Wizbang Stage at 2134 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Last Call with Ginger Layne

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Late Night at the Pocket (comedy for adults) will present Dallas drag artist Ginger Layne (Michael B. Moore) for a late night experience that’s bawdy, naughty, and more fun than you can fit into a pair of size 15 stiletto heels. Expect the unexpected with Ginger at the helm, including special guests, science, cooking, live music, audience participation, and more.
Theater & DancePosted by
KEAN 105

The Paramount Theatre Proudly Presents “It’s Only A Play”

The Paramount Theatre Presents Terrence McNally's classic 1982 off-Broadway play titled "It's Only A Play." The all-star cast is made up of local celebrities like the Paramount's Executive Director George Levesque playing the role of Peter Austin, Julia Budder is played by Rachel Rosser, Ira Drew is played by Scot Miller, Frank Finger is played by Mitchell Bradford, Virginia Noise is played by Paige Sproles, James Wicker is played by Caleb Robinson and Gus P. Head, is played by Tre' McLeod.
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

DOWAGIAC — A new play is taking the stage in Dowagiac. The Beckwith Theatre, 100 New York Ave., Dowagiac, will present “The Outgoing Tide” a play by Bruce Graham next month. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets are $15 and seats can be reserved by calling (269) 782-7653.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Mercury Chamber Orchestra presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre welcomes the return of Mercury Chamber Orchestra to perform the audience favorite, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, live on stage in a free show. Hear the birdsong of spring, the storms of summer, the harvest and hunt of fall, and the icy cold of winter in an energetic and engaging chamber orchestra performance, complemented by lighting and projections of inspiring visuals, including Vivaldi’s poetry and the musicians performing.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Panto USA presents Cinderella at Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Panto Company USA presents Cinderella in 2 morning performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Bullied by her two mean Step Sisters, Cinderella’s future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to the ball. How will the Prince ever find her when she flees at midnight, leaving behind a single glass slipper?
Theater & DanceAlliance Review

Minerva Roxy Theatre presents "Deathtrap" for two weekends

Minerva’s Roxy Theatre presents “Deathtrap” on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. Two-thirds thriller and one-third comedy, “Deathtrap” tells the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?
Moviescwcolumbus.com

The Price is Right Live retuning to Palace Theatre in September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time to mark those calendars because The Price is Right Live is returning to the Palace Theatre on Wednesday, September 22. Fans will have the opportunity to win a vacation or even a new car, while playing classic games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, or even fabulous Showcase.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

WaterTower Theatre presents A Raisin in the Sun

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lorraine Hansberry's Tony Award-winning drama tells the story of the Youngers, a black family living in Chicago in the 1950s, whose yearning for a piece of the American Dream includes moving to a modest home in a majority white community. This story about identity, justice, and moral responsibility: a story about an American family that remains as powerful and relevant today as it was 50 years ago.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

WindSync Kids presents Tunes, Tales & Tails at Miller Outdoor Theatre

WindSync Kids presents Tunes, Tales & Tails at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The interactive animal-themed program introduces wind instruments in the orchestra and explores the wild side of music. Young audience members will clap and dance along to learn musical concepts like dynamics and rhythm while celebrating our furry and scaly...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Review: Theatre Tulsa's presentation of 'The Guys' continues to resonate

We ask a great deal from ordinary people. We ask them to travel to distant lands to battle those who wish us harm, to enforce the laws that preserve our domestic tranquility, to enter a burning building to pull people to safety, to put themselves in harm’s way to tend and treat those afflicted with potentially lethal diseases.
Greensburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Palace Theatre In Greensburg Celebrating Its 95th Anniversary With Free Tours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Palace Theatre in Greensburg is celebrating 95 years. As part of the celebration, they’re welcoming visitors to take free behind-the-scenes tours this week. The venue opened in 1921 and was originally known as the Manos Theatre. At one point in its history, there was a bowling alley and billiards room in the basement. The theatre says the tours won’t only help visitors learn more about how it came to life, but the lasting memories made there. “The entertainment and the memories that we hear from people – they contact us and they tell us they saw a movie, they had their first date here, and we hear those stories,” said Theresa Baughman, the director of operations and programming. “We have a gentleman here who ushered in the 60s that fell in love with the girl at the candy counter and they just celebrated their 52nd anniversary.” The next free tours will happen next Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and noon and do not require registration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy