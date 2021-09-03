Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Lost in Yonkers
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. By America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is 35 years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.austin.culturemap.com
