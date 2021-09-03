Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Lost in Yonkers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Palace Theatre in Greensburg is celebrating 95 years. As part of the celebration, they’re welcoming visitors to take free behind-the-scenes tours this week. The venue opened in 1921 and was originally known as the Manos Theatre. At one point in its history, there was a bowling alley and billiards room in the basement. The theatre says the tours won’t only help visitors learn more about how it came to life, but the lasting memories made there. “The entertainment and the memories that we hear from people – they contact us and they tell us they saw a movie, they had their first date here, and we hear those stories,” said Theresa Baughman, the director of operations and programming. “We have a gentleman here who ushered in the 60s that fell in love with the girl at the candy counter and they just celebrated their 52nd anniversary.” The next free tours will happen next Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and noon and do not require registration.