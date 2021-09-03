Jurassic Quest

Walt Disney World attractions are a ton of fun to ride at any time of day, but when the sun goes down, and the lights come on, certain attractions really come alive. Whether it’s the darkness making everything more exciting, or the bright, twinkling lights making everything more beautiful (or a combination of both), these rides seem to take on an even more magical quality at night. Whether you’ve ridden them once or a hundred times, trying these attractions after dark can feel like diving in to a whole new world.