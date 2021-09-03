Jurassic Quest
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jurassic Quest presents a dinosaur adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs, over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them, and even ride a few. It features realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs, and lots of fun activities for kids of all ages.austin.culturemap.com
