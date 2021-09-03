Cancel
Society

Climate Change Will Hit Racial Minorities Harder, Analysis Finds

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacial minorities in the United States will bear a disproportionate burden of the negative health and environmental impacts from a warming planet, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, including more deaths from extreme heat and property loss from flooding in the wake of sea-level rise. The new analysis, which comes...

PoliticsAtlanta Daily World

FEMA Changing Rules that Deprive African Americans of Crucial Aid

Historically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency – or FEMA – relied on deeds to prove that land belonged to disaster victims before it sent relief funds to individuals. The guidelines denied aid to many African American applicants whose homes or land were inherited informally without written wills. But, as first...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Native American population jumps to largest size in modern history

The number of people who identify as Native American or Alaska Native alone grew by 27.1% to 3.7 million people over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. Why it matter: The spike in the number of people who solely identify as Native American or Alaska Native mirrors the steady rise of the population since 1890, when Indigenous people were nearly wiped out in the U.S.
Texas Statenatureworldnews.com

Climate Change: Deadly Texas Cold Wave Linked to Warming Arctic

Texas is renowned for its vast deserts and searing heatwaves, yet it is currently covered in a thick sheet of ice. The state is experiencing some of its lowest temperatures in more than 30 years, with some regions shattering century-old records. Parts of Texas reached 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

FEMA administrator calls climate change "the crisis of our generation"

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell told "Fox News Sunday" that the impacts of climate change are “the crisis of our generation." Why it matters: Criswell's comments come after Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Northeast, causing more than 50 deaths across five states. Ida slammed into Louisiana...
EnvironmentCNET

Climate change safety: What the crisis means for your state

Six years, 141 days, and just under 18 hours. At the time of publication, this is how long we had to achieve zero emissions to keep our planet habitable for future generations. By the time you see this article, we're closer to the point of no return than ever before.
Family RelationshipsSlate

The U.S. Could Soon, Finally, Embrace a Globally Popular Policy for Families

The U.S. as a country still hasn’t made much progress on paid family leave. It’s a predicament that parents and caretakers across the country have faced for generations: When they need it the most, the social safety net has left them without any workable options. Some workers are guaranteed up to 12 weeks’ unpaid leave, but not everyone can afford to do that. Rapidly rising costs of living and wage increases that barely keep up with inflation mean that having a baby in this country is more financially daunting than it’s ever been. COVID made things even more complicated, showing us that the people we depend on to keep this country from falling apart—mothers, caregivers, home health aides, child care workers, essential workers, and service workers—have little to no formal support and are on the verge of falling apart themselves. Pushed to their limit, hundreds of thousands of women left the workforce in 2020. Without big changes, will they ever be able to return?
Immigrationbostonreview.net

The United States Is Not “a Nation of Immigrants”

Celebrations of multiculturalism obscure the country’s settler colonial history—and the role that immigrants play in perpetuating it. Image: aherrero / Flickr (Edited) The United States has never been “a nation of immigrants.” It has always been a settler state with a core of descendants from the original colonial settlers, that is, primarily Anglo-Saxons, Scots, Irish, and Germans. The vortex of settler colonialism sucked immigrants through a kind of seasoning process of Americanization—not as rigid and organized as the “seasoning” of Africans, which rendered them into human commodities, but effective nevertheless.
PoliticsPosted by
GATOR 99.5

White Population In U.S. Drops For First Time Since The 1700’s

The White population in the United States has dropped for the first time since the 1700's in America, according to the results for the 2020 Census. Breaking down the numbers the White population has seen a decline by 8.6%, versus populations of color that have all had a increase. For instance the African American population(vastly undercounted) has increased by 5.6%, and it's probably much more than that. Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official said in an official statement that, “The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past."
EnvironmentWashington Examiner

A hurricane of misinformation on climate change

Before Hurricane Ida even had the chance to dissipate into Tropical Storm Ida, Democratic politicians were already on Twitter using the natural disaster to score political points. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was typical: "The destruction from Hurricane Ida is devastating," he tweeted. "Our thoughts are with those in danger and...
PoliticsWashington Post

The U.S. is more racially diverse than ever. Will people of color unify politically?

In early August, the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed what many ordinary Americans have long intuited: The United States is a significantly more racially diverse nation than it was before. Yet the dominant narrative around this result remains one of White decline, with an assortment of racial “minorities” picking up this demographic slack. Especially well-represented were Asian Americans and Latinos, groups that nearly doubled their population size to 25 percent.
SocietyBrookings Institution

New 2020 census results show increased diversity countering decade-long declines in America’s white and youth populations

The first release of race-ethnic statistics from the 2020 census makes plain that America’s “diversity explosion” is continuing, albeit in the context of slower national growth, especially among the youth. The new numbers show that, for the first time, there was a decade-long loss in the number of white Americans who do not identify with other racial and ethnic groups. This means that all of the nation’s 2010-to-2020 growth is attributable to people of color—those identifying as Latino or Hispanic, Black, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Native American, and as two or more races.1 Together, these groups now comprise more than 40% of the U.S. population.
PoliticsSFGate

Census data shows the number of White people in the U.S. fell for first time since 1790

WASHINGTON - The first race and ethnicity breakdowns from the 2020 Census, released Thursday, show a more diverse population than ever in the nation's history. The report marks the first time the absolute number of people who identify as White alone has shrunk since a census started being taken in 1790. The number of people identifying as non-Hispanic White and no other race dropped by 5.1 million people, to 191.7 million, a decrease of 2.6%.
PoliticsNBC News

2020 census finds U.S. is more diverse than ever as white, rural America shrinks

The U.S. is increasingly multiracial and urban, according to the 2020 census. Population growth is being driven by people of color, and it is happening in metro areas, Census Bureau officials said Thursday. A whopping 33.8 million people identified as being of two or more races, up from 9 million in 2010, while people who identify as white alone fell by 8.6 percent. Some of the changes are likely to be due to revisions in how the census asks people about race.

