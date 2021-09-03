Details Leaked From Elon Musk’s All-Hands-On-Deck Tesla Conference Call

There are many people who spend much of their days on Twitter looking around for new Tesla tidbits. Some of these people are highly engaged/active as well and have gotten connected with Tesla staff members who routinely leak them info from inside the company. One of those very active Tesla Twitter people, Sawyer Merritt, shared a few hours ago that Tesla CEO (or “Technoking”) Elon Musk was about to hold an all-hands-on-deck conference call. Sawyer apparently got to watch it or listen to it as it was taking place and decided to “live tweeted” what was said after details of the call were relayed to him. (I’ll get back to meta issues regarding this process and company leaks at the end of the article.)