Flags and turnovers proved costly as Hopkins County Central fell to Union County 34-15 in Mortons Gap on Friday. “There way too many penalties,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “Union County is a good ballclub, coached well. But we had way too many penalties, didn’t execute when we needed to and had too many dumb mistakes. We were not the same team we were a week ago at Webster County and it went to our head a little bit.”