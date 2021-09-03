2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana captain Andre Ayew fixed on right start vs Ethiopia

The reigning World Cup champs continue their quest to defend their title as France takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina. Wednesday’s match is part of a flurry of matches across UEFA play Wednesday as teams aim for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. France returns to the fold with a star-studded lineup that features Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial. France currently leads their group with seven points so far in qualifying play. Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, is toward the back of the pack with one point in three matches. Fans looking to track down Wednesday’s match will have to do a bit of digging, as the English and Spanish broadcasts are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN, UniMás and fuboTV.