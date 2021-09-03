Haaland, Mbappe or Kane again - Which superstar striker will Manchester City try to sign next summer?

Tuesday marks officially one week to go before the summer transfer window closes for 2021, meaning all the big clubs are racing to fill gaps in the squad, find new clubs for fringe players or figure out the financials to make the signing of the season. Where do Man City and Tottenham stand in the saga around Harry Kane? Have Chelsea finished spending after bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge? Can Barcelona balance their books in the wake of Lionel Messi's exit? And will Manchester United, Liverpool or Real Madrid make any further moves before 11 p.m. on Aug. 31?