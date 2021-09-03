Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Haaland, Mbappe or Kane again - Which superstar striker will Manchester City try to sign next summer?

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League champions failed to land a new No.9 before the close of the transfer window but their search for a prolific goalscorer will go on. "We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero; very hard shoes to fill,” Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak acknowledged at the start of June. “But I'm confident that we will we will find the right player to fill those shoes.”

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kane
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Champions League#Argentine#Catalan#The Premier League#Spurs#Monaco#Psg#Real Madrid#City#Norwegian#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Bavarians#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSkySports

Gary Neville says Manchester United should move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane during final week of transfer window

Gary Neville told Monday Night Football Harry Kane could take Manchester United to the level required to win the Premier League title this season. The Tottenham striker, who told Spurs at the end of last season that he wants to leave the club this summer, is a target for United's rivals Manchester City, who have had a bid of £100m for Kane turned down.
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Man City needed Harry Kane, so who do they turn to now? Ronaldo? Haaland? Mbappe?

First Lionel Messi, now Harry Kane. Manager Pep Guardiola is becoming accustomed to missing out on his top targets at Manchester City and, make no mistake, he will regard the failure to tempt Kane from Tottenham as being more damaging to his club’s hopes of success than the inability to persuade Messi to leave Barcelona for the Etihad Stadium 12 months ago.
MLSESPN

Man City to sign Kane? Real Madrid in for Mbappe? Top clubs' needs with one week left to transfer deadline day

Tuesday marks officially one week to go before the summer transfer window closes for 2021, meaning all the big clubs are racing to fill gaps in the squad, find new clubs for fringe players or figure out the financials to make the signing of the season. Where do Man City and Tottenham stand in the saga around Harry Kane? Have Chelsea finished spending after bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge? Can Barcelona balance their books in the wake of Lionel Messi's exit? And will Manchester United, Liverpool or Real Madrid make any further moves before 11 p.m. on Aug. 31?
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City urged to sign Arsenal striker Aubameyang over Kane

Manchester City are being urged to turn to Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Tottenham's refusal to sell Harry Kane. The Citizens are very eager to secure a strike before the transfer window closes, having lost Sergio Aguero on the expiry of his contract this summer. While Spurs unwilling to sell...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City to make one final offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Manchester City ready to make one final offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Telegraph says City are preparing one final bid for Kane before the end of the transfer window. Pep Guardiola's side recently saw a £125million bid for the England captain soundly rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham grow more confident in battle to keep star striker Harry Kane as they believe any chance of Manchester City signing the England captain is IMPOSSIBLE with over a week to go until the transfer window ends

Tottenham believe they are winning the battle to keep Harry Kane as it emerged Manchester City’s opening offer for the striker was worth a guaranteed £75million. Chairman Daniel Levy has been adamant all summer that Kane is not for sale, and with just eight days left until the transfer deadline the Tottenham supremo’s will to keep the England captain has not wavered.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid look to make late swoop for Kylian Mbappe after submitting £137m bid for the PSG star while Manchester United are in 'pole position' to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer

The summer transfer window is reaching its crescendo with clubs throughout Europe looking to finalise their squads before the ever-approaching deadline. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on August 31 to get their deals over the line, with the future of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane set to be the major talking point until the window's closure.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

After failing to leave for Manchester City, Harry Kane’s next battle is a new Tottenham contract

Harry Kane was not able to engineer his desired transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City. Spurs’ talisman and homegrown striker publicly stated that he planned to return to Spurs and was giving up his efforts to leave the club in a social media post yesterday, and affirmed that he would give full commitment to Tottenham and Nuno Espirito Santo over the course of the coming Premier League season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City are ready to make one FINAL push for Harry Kane with the Premier League champions undeterred by Spurs' resolute stance as Pep Guardiola looks to land his man before the window closes next week

Manchester City are undeterred in their pursuit of Harry Kane and set to continue pressing to sign the England captain over the coming days. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has remained steadfast that the club's top scorer in each of the past seven seasons is not for sale this summer. Indeed, Sportsmail revealed on Monday that Spurs chiefs are confident they are winning the battle to keep hold of their wantaway striker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy