Khris Davis goes 2-for-3 in first game back with A’s
Seven months ago, the Oakland A’s traded away Khris Davis. But he returned this week, and Thursday afternoon he played his first game back with his old team. Davis left a powerful mark on the A’s during his first stint here. He ranks eighth in Oakland history in homers, including three straight years with 40 or more, and twice Athletics Nation voted him Team MVP. There was a time when he was the club’s biggest star, so seeing him back in a green-and-gold uniform (now wearing jersey No. 11) was exciting on its own.www.athleticsnation.com
