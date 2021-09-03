Cancel
Rockaway Fishing Report

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bluefin tuna bite slowed down a bit this past week, probably due to a combination of things. Changing weather pattern, a spike in water temperature, lunar phases and the damn things just move around. Still, a few came up, some even over the 72″ mark. On a brighter note,...

